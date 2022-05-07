Plans to build manufactured housing just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu are coming back to the City Council one last time as the property owners seek a rezone of nearly 18 acres to allow for residential development.
The City Council will consider the request to rezone the lot at 40 Retail Centre Blvd. owned by Yenomom Havasu from general commercial to a manufactured home district. Although this particular request is new, the council has already discussed the project in April when Yenomom Havasu’s request to amend the lot’s designation in Havasu’s general plan from “employment” to “medium density residential” was unanimously approved by the council.
The 17.91 acre property is located just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu and west of Home Depot. Chris Stark with Yenomom Havasu told the council when the project was discussed in April that the plan is to build a manufactured housing development with about 150 new homes – each with a large garage. Stark said Yenomom plans to sell the homes to individuals who would then lease the land that the home sits upon.
Stark said the development is expected to consist of 700 square foot two-bedroom and 900 square foot three-bedroom homes. Each home will have two bathrooms and a 1,000 square foot garage. Stark also told the council in April that the company is expecting to sell the units somewhere in the upper $200,000 to lower $300,000 price range.
The development is also expected to include a homeowners association and shared amenities such as recreational areas, walking paths, and dog parks.
The Planning and Zoning Commission considered the rezone request during a public hearing on April 6 and voted 7-0 to recommend that the City Council approve the rezone.
If the rezone request is approved, this would be the last time the project will need to come before the City Council – although the development will still need to work with city staff to obtain permits and complete design review.
The council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person, and it can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov.
