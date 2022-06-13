Plans to build a multifamily residential development next to The Views at Lake Havasu and the Arizona State University campus – where signs advertising a coming microhospital have stood for several years – are coming before the City Council during its meeting today.
The council will consider a request by developer Desert Land Group to amend the current planned development for 1.56 acres located at 2160, 2170, and 2180 Swanson Avenue to allow for high density residential. The site plan submitted along with the request shows a total of 66 residential units (54 one bedroom and 12 two bedroom) with 78 parking spots planned – for a total density of 42 units per acre. The units would be within four proposed two-story buildings on the property.
Luke Still with Desert Land Group told the Planning and Zoning Commission last month that each of the units are expected to be about 550 to 850 square feet.
The property is zoned as Mixed Use-Uptown Main Street/Planned Development. The planned development was originally created in 2001 to allow a surgery center, eye center and other commercial and medical buildings on those lots, along with neighboring properties to the east and west. That PD was amended in 2016 leading up to The Views at Lake Havasu being built on the lots to the west.
The part of the planned development that Desert Land Group is asking to amend currently allows 50 assisted living units and 13 memory care units, along with healthcare and medical offices and a restaurant. For the last few years the property has had signs advertising Havachoice Microhospital at that location. The lots are still owned by a business called HavaChoice Microhospital Development LLC. Still told the commission that the owners behind planned microhospital have changed course and are now minority owners of the Lake Havasu Community Health Center that is currently under construction out at The Shops at Lake Havasu.
The commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the rezone when it discussed the proposal in May.
2022 water main replacement
The council will consider awarding the bid for the city’s 2022 water main replacement project, which is focusing on removing old iron ductile pipes and replacing them with new PVC pipes. Premier Backhoe of Fort Mohave submitted the lowest of three bids to provide the work at $1,861,298.07, and staff is recommending they be hired. Perco Rock Company and Desert Services International submitted bids of $2,021,130 and $2,100,000 respectively.
According to Jason Hart, the city’s project manager, Havasu budgeted $1,950,000 for the water main replacements and the engineer’s estimate for the work was $1,763,509.
Rotary Park playground resurfacing
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider a grant application to Fiesta Bowl Charities that – if approved – help resurface the soft safety playground surfacing at Ramada B in Rotary Park. If successful, the grant would cover half the cost of the project – or $46,000.
Residential subdivisions
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving three separate final plats for residential developments around town.
On behalf of Seville Builders, APL Surveying is seeking a final subdivision plat for Ocotillo Ridge located in the Residential – Uptown Main Street district at 2020 Swanson Avenue that would create a seven-unit townhouse subdivision on the 0.42 acre lot. The final plat shows each townhouse would be 989 square feet, with an attached garage, and a common pool area for the community. The development will have a property owners association.
APL Surveying is also seeking a final plat on behalf of KSB Development for a six-unit condominium subdivision on 0.36 acres at 2831 Tonto Drive in the Residential Southgate District. The property is currently developed as a six-unit multifamily complex that was built in 2019. If approved the condo subdivision would allow each of the units to be individually owned and part of a property owners association.
The council will also consider approving the final plat for Rizos-Black Hill subdivision which will create three single family lots along with a privately owned ingress-egress easement. All three lots will be more than one acre.
Water division pickup trucks
The council will consider purchasing three new Ford F-150 pickup trucks from San Tan Auto Partners for a total of $85,977.51 – or $28,659.17 apiece – through a cooperative purchase from the Arizona State Procurement Office. According to the staff report, the vehicles will be used to replace existing vehicles in the water department’s fleet that are overdue for replacement.
Liquor licenses
Councilmembers will consider recommending approval for three separate liquor licenses for businesses in Havasu
Felicity Ann Heron has applied for a Series #9 liquor store liquor license for the Texaco Food Mart located at 1571 S. Palo Verde Boulevard. Heron has also applied for a series #10 bear and wine store liquor license for Mobil Food Mart, located at 121 N. Lake Havasu Avenue. Lauren Kay Merrett is also seeking a series #10 beer and wine store liquor license for Maverik, located at 2660 Sweetwater Avenue.
The council’s recommendation during the meeting will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control for a final decision on whether to approve the application.
When, where and how to watch
The council meeting is scheduled to begin today at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers – located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Council meetings are open for the public to attend in person. Citizens can also watch the proceedings live on channel 4, or stream the video online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
