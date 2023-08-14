A section of land near Rotary Park was narrowly approved for rezoning by the Lake Havasu City Council.

Rezoning for 115 Park Avenue to allow for multi-family residential use was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 19 and was approved 4-3 during Tuesday’s council meeting. 

0
1
1
0
10

Tags

(3) comments

BW64
Rob Ryder

Planning and zoning is a joke and a few council members also, THIS TOWN IS TURNING INTO A SH$T SHOW

Report Add Reply
shutthe frontdoor

And this debacle continues to move forward with more questions than answers, traffic study, turn lanes, road widening, restaurant deliveries, parking, code waivers, etc., etc.. etc. A situation that is foolishly perceived to be simple and easily manageable when in fact it is twice as complicated and unmanageable as first foolishly perceived. What was the planning division thinking!?

Report Add Reply
Joe Joseph

Just like in DC with pay increases. They have enough votes to pass it, so a few FOS'ers get to get up there and make a speech, while NO voting. (Of course, they take the money.)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.