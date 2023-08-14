A section of land near Rotary Park was narrowly approved for rezoning by the Lake Havasu City Council.
Rezoning for 115 Park Avenue to allow for multi-family residential use was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 19 and was approved 4-3 during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Vice Mayor David Lane and council members Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin voted against the rezoning.
Although the agenda item had to do strictly with the rezoning, council members expressed concerns over the development plans for the land.
The development plan would have to go through several rounds of approval. The council did not believe all concerns were addressed by the applicant since the last meeting, however.
The main concerns expressed by the council were possible traffic issues and delivery access to the restaurant.
Councilmember Michele Lin first brought up the issue of deliveries and questioned how semi trucks would be able to park near the restaurant.
“There is absolutely no way for a semi truck to come into that parking lot, and turn around,” Lin said.
Lin said the only way they could probably park these trucks would be on Park Avenue, in the medium.
Campbell, Lane, and council members Jim Dolan and Cameron Moses agreed.
“I used to drive semi trucks and I don’t see how you can even get in there or make any of those corners,” Dolan said.
Moses said it meets all the requirements but is not well planned.
“He’s checking every box, it’s just not a great design,” Moses said. “There’s going to be tons of issues with semi trucks getting in and out of there.”
Members of the public also shared their opinion on the issue.
Trevor Best, the district sales manager for Shamrock Foods, said most delivery trucks are larger trucks.
“Pretty much everything is delivered with a 28-foot trailer, and pretty much all the companies do that same thing,” Best said. “There are some small companies that use box trucks but not that much.”
He said he knows his company does overnight deliveries, meaning the trucks will not need to worry about unloading amid traffic.
Council members also said having the restaurant and apartment complex on the same small piece of land seems like too much.
“My sentiment is it’s a lot on a little piece of land,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said.
Sheehy also expressed that not all the recommended changes were made.
“You’re pushing the gas pedal down all the way down to the bottom, when we asked you to pull it up a bit, and that didn’t happen,” Sheehy said.
Lane also found an issue with the scale of the project compared to the size of the lot.
“This is a great project if you do the apartments, this is a great project if you do the restaurant,” Lane said. “Putting both on one seems a little bit too much for one lot.”
Campbell said she agreed with her colleagues on the scale of the plan.
“It just seems like too much in one area, but I love the design, and I love everything you do,” Campbell told the developer.
Council member Lin said she has driven down to the project site several times.
“There’s not enough room for the activity of having a restaurant on that land,” Lin said.
Council member Dolan said not knowing what restaurant would be put in is an issue, as some are busier than others, depending on the franchise.
The applicant said he received a letter of intent from a restaurant interested in the space but did not say who.
A busy restaurant could mean traffic backup to Park Avenue.
“The one concern I have is that road, two lanes with one center [lane] in the middle,” Campbell said. “Once all this gets developed out, I’m just concerned about the neighborhood and the sidewalks and the bike paths, and everybody maneuvering through there.”
Campbell brought up issues with the construction of the Maverik gas station on Sweetwater Avenue and the road widening that was required.
“I still believe that we are supposed to be looking at things from a drones eye, and what does this look like in the future?” Campbell said. “Or is it just we get to build it because it is here and roll the dice later on how congested we are getting in out of that one street.”
Although the rezoning was approved, the proposed project for the land has not been authorized yet.
Councilmember Jeni Coke said she watched the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting where they discussed the project and rezoning, and that the dissenting vote was over parking. She said the plan meets all the requirements, however.
She also pointed out that the council is voting on the rezoning, not the project itself.
“I completely agree with everything that has been said, but … we are approving the height increase and the rezone, we’re not approving the project,” Coke said.
The council voted 4-3 to rezone 115 Park Avenue, allowing for a maximum building height increase from 25 feet to 30 feet and the use of compacted decomposed granite paving for a utility easement on the back of the land.
“They will still have to go through the development process, that is the review through design review, the building permit process, fire department review, it will all be reviewed like any other project,” Luke Morris, the planning division manager, said.
As the developer moves the plans forward, a traffic impact study will be conducted and include State Route 95 and Park Avenue.
If a turn lane or road widening is required, the developer will need to make these improvements based on the project proposal, including the size of the restaurant.
Morris said the current plan is conceptual and might not be the same as what is developed, as projects often change during the review process.
The new plan would then need to be presented to the city, although it is unclear when this will happen.
(3) comments
Planning and zoning is a joke and a few council members also, THIS TOWN IS TURNING INTO A SH$T SHOW
And this debacle continues to move forward with more questions than answers, traffic study, turn lanes, road widening, restaurant deliveries, parking, code waivers, etc., etc.. etc. A situation that is foolishly perceived to be simple and easily manageable when in fact it is twice as complicated and unmanageable as first foolishly perceived. What was the planning division thinking!?
Just like in DC with pay increases. They have enough votes to pass it, so a few FOS'ers get to get up there and make a speech, while NO voting. (Of course, they take the money.)
