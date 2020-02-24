Another request to rezone a portion of The Shops at Lake Havasu will be in front of the City Council at its meeting tonight, but this one has a shovel-ready project attached to it.
The latest request for rezoning includes the property just past the Home Depot, extending along the outside curve of Retail Center Boulevard to the property on the corner across from Dillards. That area is currently zoned as a Commercial-2/Planned Development originally envisioned as an auto mall for vehicle sales and service. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said due to difficulty attracting such businesses to the area, the owner of the property started the rezoning process in 2018.
“Six lots went through a similar rezoning process right in this area,” Sheehy said. “So they are looking for an additional phase, going through to pull it out of the planned development.”
If approved for a rezone, two of those three lots already have a tenant ready and waiting in the wings.
Chris Stark with Oak Ridge Design & Development, Inc. said his company is hoping to build a grand new storage facility consisting of between 500 and 650 units on the two lots closest to Home Depot. There are currently no plans to develop the lot across the street from Dillards.
The new storage facility would be called Havasu Elite Storage Condos, which will include multiple added amenities such as laundry, showers, bathrooms, dump stations, meeting rooms and more.
“We are going for an elite structure,” Stark said.
Although Stark is based in California, he said he is a frequent visitor to Havasu, and owns several other storage facilities in town. If approved for rezoning, he said the property would be ideal for their purposes.
“The north end of town seems to be the one growing, and there is a lot of available land out there,” he said. “We wanted to go for something high-class and we wanted to do something of substantial size. That just seemed like a very nice area with the airport, people coming in and out of town, you have I-40 not very far away. I think it’s the up and coming part of Havasu.”
Stark said Havasu Elite Storage Condos is planning to presell some of their units.
Rezoning at The Shops
Several requests for rezoning at The Shops have been submitted to the City Council and approved in the last year in an attempt to attract businesses to the mall.
“A lot of the land use actions are to update the zoning in that area that makes it more attractive to create high-density uses that will draw traffic out there, and allow the mall to fill in, in a nice balanced way,” Sheehy said. “We have done some zoning that will allow for omnichannel retailers and the first omnichannel retailer will be opening up in the spring of this year out at The Shops. That is an exciting new venture that will be bringing new jobs to the community, and also jobs to that area which will help create density.”
Sheehy said the current rezoning requests seems to be in line with those same goals.
