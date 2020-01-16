The Lake Havasu City Council voted to postpone a request for rezoning at the applicants request, but the whole process seemed to frustrate several neighbors of the proposed zoning change who had shown up at the meeting to register their opposition to the project.
Built Well Construction has requested the city rezone 5.76 acres of property situated between Buena Vista Avenue, Indian Hills Drive, and Chiricahua Drive from a Residential-Single Family District to a Limited Multiple-Family/Planned Development. The planned development would allow for 6.99 units per acre rather than the 10 units per acre generally allowed in an R-3 District. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to oppose the development at its November meeting, and it was then forwarded on to City Council to ultimately decide on the request.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said residents within 300 feet of the proposed zoning changed received postcards informing them of the request, and that there would be a public hearing at the Jan. 14 City Council meeting.
But on Jan. 9 Lake Havasu City received a request to postpone from Built Well Construction’s Sam Woods, asking that the public hearing be pushed back to the council’s Feb. 25 meeting.
“The reason that we postponed it is because this all fell on the holidays,” Woods explained to the council. “In the construction world that is pretty much two weeks of nothing. I tried to get everything together. We have to get renderings and new plot layouts.”
Because the request for postponement was up for public hearing, three neighbors of the property addressed the council.
Byron Fox, who owns triplexes in the area, said he had made the seven hour drive from his residence near Visalia, California in order to speak at the meeting so he wanted to go on record opposing the request without having to make another 14-hour round trip in February.
Another nearby resident, Robert Bishop, went a step further and asked the council to deny the request to postpone and instead vote down the proposal.
“There is no reason for it to be postponed because there is no reason to put 40 homes in the middle of this property,” Bishop said. “It was turned down by the Planning and Zoning Commission. There is no reason it should go any further here.”
Ultimately, the council voted 7-0 to postpone the public hearing until Feb. 25.
“We wanted to respect the applicant’s wishes to be able to gather additional information that they felt was going to be helpful in their presentation to the City Council,” Sheehy said. “But none the less, it still will be coming to the City Council on Feb. 25 with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation of 6-0 opposed to the project.”
Woods said the renderings and layouts of the project are needed to give the community an accurate picture of what is being proposed. He said he believes there is a lot of confusion stemming from the fact that the original plans and layouts called for 75 homes on the property, but that was scaled back to 40 homes prior to completing the application.
He said the layouts used in that presentation still included all 75 homes from the original plan.
“We have to get renderings and a new plot layout to show it,” Woods said. “All these people saw were 75 homes jammed into five acres. We have to re-plot it to the 40 to show a true version of what it is going to be.”
Although the proposal will receive another public hearing at the Feb. 25 City Council meeting, the council told neighbors that their input will be considered, along with a petition that they submitted and the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission opposing the development. Vice Mayor David Lane said all comments made at the meeting will be taken into consideration when it comes back before the council. He also invited anyone to come back to speak at the public hearing, or to caller or email comments to the City Council if they cannot make it back.
“Citizen’s input is very valuable,” Sheehy said. “It is an integral part of the decision-making process and how we govern in Lake Havasu City. We value our citizens input and we look forward to hearing more of it at the hearing on Feb. 25.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.