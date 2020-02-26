Although not crazy about the idea of building storage units at The Shops at Lake Havasu, the Lake Havasu City Council approved a rezoning request for a property on the edge of The Shops that is similar to various other rezoning requests granted in the last few years within the mall area.
The request was to remove the three lots at the southwest corner of The Shops – between Home Depot and Dillard’s on the outside curve of Retail Center Boulevard – from the current Commercial-2/Planned Development and into a C-2 district. Similar rezoning efforts have already been approved at The Shops, but what made this rezoning effort unique is that there is already a potential development attached to the property.
A company called Havasu Elite Storage Condos has plans to build between 500 and 650 luxury storage units on two of the three properties in question.
Lake Havasu City Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling explained that the request really doesn’t have much to do with storage units. He said storage facilities would be allowed in either the current C-2/PD, or the requested C-2 zoning.
“Really all you are doing at the end of the day is allowing site-plan approval or design review to be done by staff – which it should be anyway,” Schmeling said.
City Planner Luke Morris explained that the PD in question is from a general development plan last updated on 1997.
“Previous to recent code changes, most of the time the planned developments would be reviewed for design review by the planning commission or the City Council,” Morris said. “Since the code changes those aren’t required to be reviewed by the planning commission or the City Council... This would make it cleaner and easier. If it is out of the PD, it just follows the current rules which is design review by staff.”
“Really the question is do we have the design review go through planning and zoning and the City Council, or do we have city staff do that? No matter what, they can build anything allowed in a C-2 regardless of our action tonight,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It’s just the process in how they do it.”
Schmeling said choosing to allow city staff to handle design review, as is the process for any C-2 property, would also significantly speed up development.
“You are taking 90 to 120 days off of the development of those lots potentially for nothing more than being able to review building color, landscaping, parking spaces, building height, and those kind of things that we would look for anyway,” he said.
Councilmember Jim Dolan pointed out that with many areas at The Shops already zoned C-2, denying this request wouldn’t really accomplish much and said he thought it would be unfair to the owner of the property.
“My thing is that we are letting the developer decide what belongs there based on what they think the value of the property is worth,” Dolan said. “I would have a hard time limiting them to do that… There already is C-2 in the area. If it was all C-2/PD and we were limiting it just to mall space, but we have kind of already moved passed that in my opinion.”
The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the rezoning request. Councilmember Michelle Lin cast the dissenting vote.
Storage at The Shops
During the public hearing Our Pampered Home Co-Owner Tom Sanders, whose business is in the process of opening up their first storefront at The Shops, said he isn’t crazy about the idea of bringing storage units to the mall.
“As an owner out there, I really just don’t see the upside of encasing the mall property in storage units on all sides,” Sanders said. “They may or may not be able to do it – I don’t know if the owner is here – but I beg of you to try to find another spot. There is probably cheaper land somewhere. It is not retail friendly. I feel like there is a lot of people that will end up out there once or twice a year to get their boat out of a storage unit and not make it any farther than that and completely shut off what could be a really good use of property out there. I’m not saying I wouldn’t vote however this goes if I was in your seat. But I just personally don’t like the use of it, unfortunately.”
Although the council ultimately voted to approve the rezoning request, several councilmembers sympathized with Sanders’ viewpoint.
Lin said going into the meeting she was leaning toward voting to approve the rezoning, but Sanders’ comments, along with potential concerns brought up by a board member of nearby Horizon Bank mentioned in a summary of the citizen’s meeting, convinced her to vote against the rezoning request.
“That is two businesses out there,” Lin said. “I don’t have a business out there but I am a business person and I thought, ‘That’s right.’ Especially when the mayor started saying things about the possibility of all these storage units. I’m pretty sure that is not going to incentivize other businesses like Mr. Sanders’ to want to come out there.”
Although noting that the vote being taken at Tuesday’s meeting isn’t about allowing storage units, Sheehy said the council should take a look at where storage units are allowed in the near future to ensure that one of Havasu’s most popular industries are placed in appropriate locations.
“Some of the bigger conversation that we are going to have to have soon is that the general plan identifies some of these areas as employment use and we have some land challenges as we are having in-fill in our community,” he said. “All those storage units are obviously a great business for folks because there is a high demand. We are going to have to talk about how land use looks for that to make sure that we are doing that… I don’t disagree with Mr. Sanders. Ideally you would not encase the mall in storage units. We will just have to have those bigger conversations as we continue to in-fill in the community.”
