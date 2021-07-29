The Lake Havasu City Council approved a request to rezone part of a commercial island to match the surrounding residential zoning, but multiple councilmembers cautioned that similar requests in the future will be handled on a case by case basis – and may have a different outcome.
On Tuesday, the council voted 6-1 to rezone three adjacent properties on the 2400 block of Anita Avenue from limited commercial to single family residential – Councilmember Nancy Campbell cast the dissenting vote. The three lots are part of a 10-lot block of property near the intersection of Anita Avenue and Avalon Avenue that has been zoned for commercial use for the last 50 years while being completely surrounded by residential zoning.
Frontier Concrete moved into the middle of the commercial block years ago, but none of the other lots have been developed.
“When the city was originally platted there were a number of communities scattered around the city that were designated as commercial nodes – if you will - in residential neighborhoods,” City Planner Luke Morris told the council. “The idea was for these areas to provide neighborhood commercial services to the areas surrounding them. In the past 50 years there has not really been very much commercial development in those areas.”
Although the zoning hasn’t changed, Morris told the council that the city took a different approach when it last updated its General Plan in 2016. Commercially zoned pockets at the McCulloch and Jamaica intersection, and the one at Chemehuevi and S. MuCulloch Boulevard were retained in the updated general plan, but the rest were identified for residential use instead.
The commercial node near Anita and Avalon was reclassified to a residential area by the 2016 General Plan update. Many of the other commercial islands reclassified at the time have already started to be rezoned. Morris said a pocked at Bison and Kiowa has been entirely rezoned and is almost entirely developed with single family residences. Other commercial pockets on Palo Verde near Bentley Boulevard, near Chemehuevi and Jamaica, and one on Arizona Boulevard have also started the transition with some lots now zoned for residential.
Discussion
Councilmember Jim Dolan kicked off the conversation by noting that these commercial areas in residential properties have not been put to the uses that were intended because those parcels just aren’t that attractive to most businesses.
“I think it is a good idea to look at it, and if we can get better use out of it I am for it,” Dolan said.
During the public comment period John Parrott, who works for Coldwell Banker in commercial real estate but said he doesn’t have a stake in this specific project, spoke in support of the rezone request.
“I have to say that in 25 years of selling commercial real estate and the 20 years before that when I was a buyer and seller myself, I have never had anyone come to me and say ‘Can you find me a good commercial nodal space?’ It just hasn’t happened,” Parrott said. “It is a 1960s zoning technique that McCulloch incorporated, not today.”
Later, Parrott said he has been contacted by some owners of those commercially zoned lots for help in selling them. He said he believes some of the commercial islands are viable locations, but the pocket on Anita Avenue isn’t among them.
“Jamaica and McCulloch is obviously a success – and I personally think that Jamaica and Chemehuevi is an area that should be left commercial – but Anita Drive is never going to attract commercial activity,” Parrott said. “It is just one of those where there is not enough traffic that a business owner could make a profit there. An investor would never buy the lots and build a building in an attempt to lease them out because the rental rate on a place like Anita would be so low.”
Parrott estimated it would take an investor about 20 to 25 years just to recoup their investment in that location.
But Campbell noted that the situation in the commercial pocket on Anita Avenue isn’t quite that simple. One of the ten original commercial lots is already developed for commercial use, and has served as the home of Frontier Concrete for many years. The owner of the business objected to the rezone during the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing in June, and Campbell said he has been in contact with her and is firmly against the request.
“How do we work around that?” Campbell asked. “Do we just build homes all around him? Do we encourage him to sell it? What do we do when we have one person in the middle of this whole commercial node?”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said that the General Plan is meant to be the guiding document for zoning decisions, and noted that the General Plan supports this rezone request. Sheehy also said single family residences on the lots in question would fit seamlessly into the area, which is already heavily residential.
“As the city is starting to infill and more of these are going to come to us over the years, we need to look at each one of them on the merits of their individual use,” Sheehy said. “We seem to have had a lot of them come forward just this year.”
Lane said he supported the rezone request. He said if approved, there would still be a block of seven lots, including Frontier Concrete, all zoned for commercial use.
“There are 10 pieces of property there, and over the last 50 years the city has been here only one piece has been developed,” Lane said. “This only effects the three most eastern pieces that are already up against the surrounding areas that are zoned R-2. It still leaves all those other pieces for commercial property should somebody want to develop them sometime over the next few years.”
Sheehy agreed with Lane.
“Half of this makes sense to go residential,” he said. “Would the other half make sense to go residential or commercial? Once that issue is in front of us I think we have that discussion. But just driving that area you won’t know any difference with the single family homes that would go in this area.”
Moses said he was also comfortable with this particular request.
“I think the real hard decisions are going to come down the road when the market dictates that they want to move the other lots around (Frontier Concrete), but at this time I think I can get behind it,” Moses said.
