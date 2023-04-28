BULLHEAD CITY — Mayor Steve D’Amico issued a mock challenge Thursday morning.
“I think Mayor (Tom) Brady had 30 bikes here last year for Mayhem the Main Event commencement ride,” he said. “I’m hoping to have at least 50 bikes here today, so I invited the whole town.”
Fueled by a pancake breakfast, about 150 motorcyclists joined the mayor in the commencement ride from Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse to Bullhead City Community Park via the Bullhead Parkway and Laughlin Ranch Road to officially open Mayhem the Main Event Bullhead City River Run.
Backed by local motorcycle clubs, including Men of Fire, Combat Veterans Association, local service organizations and their auxiliaries, as well as riding members of the public, riders lined up behind the mayor and an escort team of patrol cars and motorcycles provided by Bullhead City Police Department.
“We’re all about attending rallies to support them, especially local ones,” said Greg Vincent, a rider from Fort Mohave.
Larry Springer Topping, the CEO and founder of Mayhem the Main Event, pointed out that both mayors have been strong supporters of the Bullhead River Run.
“To get the mayor on a motorcycle and have him cruise around is an awesome thing,” he said.
Now in its third year, Bullhead River Run continues to build on rally traditions that began with the Laughlin River Run, founded in 1983 and ended in 2020.
“For me, the mayor’s commencement ride is the showing of our unity toward our community,” Topping said.
D’Amico said, “It’s good for the entire town. We don’t have the Laughlin River Run anymore, and this one lets everyone know we are a welcoming city.”
In his official opening remarks he added, “If you aren’t from Bullhead City, I want you to know our city welcomes you and we want you to have a good time here.”
Community support for the event has been overwhelmingly positive, Topping said.
“Not just during the event, but for months before everyone has been reaching out, offering their help and support ,” he said. “I hear from a lot of people, ‘You got this, Larry,’ and it really helps me a lot.
“The whole thing behind it all is to keep this going because the community needs it.”
Bullhead River Run events at the Fieldhouse and Community Park include live music, concerts, food and retail vendors, a beer garden, raffles and giveaways, through Saturday. For more information, go online to mayheminfo.com.
