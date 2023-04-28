Mayhem The Main Event Bullhead City River Run

About 150 motorcycles joined Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico Thursday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway, for the Ride With the Mayor to Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Highway 95 for the official opening of Mayhem The Main Event Bullhead City River Run.

 DK McDonald/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — Mayor Steve D’Amico issued a mock challenge Thursday morning.

“I think Mayor (Tom) Brady had 30 bikes here last year for Mayhem the Main Event commencement ride,” he said. “I’m hoping to have at least 50 bikes here today, so I invited the whole town.”

