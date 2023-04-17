Rides to Remember: Desert Storm's 'Krusin' for a Kause offer memorable experiences for developmentally disabled passengers

The genuine expressions of laughter and smiles can be seen in past images from Desert Storm’s Krusin’ for a Kause. The unforgettable opportunity gives local residents and their families a chance to ride together in boats.
The complimentary boat rides, which cater to developmentally disabled individuals, take place across Lake Havasu on Wednesday morning. Selected riders are chosen from local schools as well as from support organizations that provide therapy and other services to the individuals, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor explains.
“It’s just a really fun day and just the expressions on their faces are amazing because it’s just something a lot of them don’t get to do much,” Ticknor continued. “Most of the people involved have been doing this for many years in a row, especially (Krusin’ for a Kause).”
Organizers of the event include Anderson Powersports, who Ticknor says has taken the lead on organizing participants for the rides. A variety of boats will also be provided by members of the Extreme PowerBoat Club, Ticknor adds.
Participating boat owners will accompany youth, adults and their families during the morning rides. A complimentary lunch for participants and riders will be held after the boat rides are finished.
Since 2017, Milemarkers’ Public Relations Director Sarah Stinnett says that individuals from her organization’s adult day program have attended the annual event. About 20 individuals take part in the boat rides out of the members who attend, Stinnett adds.
“Our members genuinely enjoy getting to experience the thrill of these large boats out on the water while catching up with some of their friends from other programs in town,” Stinnett said.
For families that cannot attend, Stinnett says that her staff remains with participating individuals to “capture the day’s enthusiasm.”
The excitement that Stinnett notices from her program’s members lasts for months after the event ends, she says.
“We are so thankful for the opportunity that allows our members to participate!” Stinnett added. “We want to give a huge thank you to the individuals that make Krusin’ for a Kause possible and those who work diligently to make it a positive impact for everyone in attendance.”
Desert Storm Kickoff Party and Storm Charities Auction
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Desert Storm participants will bunker down at the headquarters located at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. The night event will welcome attendees with a kickoff party and dinner followed by the Storm Charities Auction.
To further add to the charitable nature of Desert Storm, Ticknor says that Wednesday evening’s auction will benefit the Havasu Community Health Foundation, which Ticknor previously served as a board member.
“It’s a near and dear to my heart organization here in town,” Ticknor said. “A lot of our sponsors are bringing items to donate to the auction.”
All of the funds raised during the auction will be presented to the Health Foundation, Ticknor says.
Since the organization is home to over 20 programs related to health and social services, Ticknor hopes that the funds will further support those who use the available services.
“They really have a big impact on what happens health-wise to this community,” Ticknor said. “We’re hoping that some of our money will help them continue what they’re doing.”
Krusin’ for a Kause, Desert Storm Kickoff Party and Storm Charities Auction are for participants only and are not open to the public.
More in-depth information for each event will be provided throughout the week by the Today’s News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.