Rides to Remember: Desert Storm's 'Krusin' for a Kause offer memorable experiences for developmentally disabled passengers

Participants enjoy complimentary boat rides during Desert Storm’s annual Krusin’ for a Kause.

The genuine expressions of laughter and smiles can be seen in past images from Desert Storm’s Krusin’ for a Kause. The unforgettable opportunity gives local residents and their families a chance to ride together in boats.

The complimentary boat rides, which cater to developmentally disabled individuals, take place across Lake Havasu on Wednesday morning. Selected riders are chosen from local schools as well as from support organizations that provide therapy and other services to the individuals, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor explains.

