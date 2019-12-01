Hundreds of motorcyclists joined the River Riders Motorcycle Club for their annual Toy Run to support low-income families during the holiday season.
Every year, the River Riders invite motorcyclists to join them for a ride from Parker to Havasu’s Main Street on McCulloch Boulevard, bringing a toy each to share with families in the city. Each toy is donated to the Havasu Community Food Bank which is under the umbrella of the Havasu Community Health Foundation. The toys are divided amongst children from families who are struggling to make ends meet.
Scores of community members, motorcycle clubs, and local businesses spent their Sunday collecting toys, enjoying music, and sharing special moments. Two collection tables were filled to the brim with toys, pouring into the middle of McCulloch
The River Riders, along with the team at the Food Bank, follow the belief that every child deserves to feel special and enjoy the holidays regardless of their family’s economic standing.
This event doesn’t only bring presents to underprivileged children, it brings the entire community together.
“Toy runs and other charitable events influence the community to come together for a good cause,” Janet Smith, motorcycle enthusiast and event participant. “No matter how busy or stressed we may be during the holiday season, we will drop everything to help the children.”
