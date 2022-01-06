Kevin Conzo wasn’t planning to come to Lake Havasu City when he first left his home in Dallas, Oregon more than two months ago. In fact, not much of what has happened to the man many call The Grumpy Baker since October has been planned.
This time last year Conzo was simply a small business owner — a baker by trade — trying to navigate his store called Kevin’s Daily Bread through the ups and downs of the covid pandemic.
“The different mandates were coming out for small businesses,” Conzo said. “We opened and closed. I was playing along and trying to go with the flow, but it was really impacting my business.”
Conzo has been active on social media for several years promoting his business, but he became an overnight sensation when one of his videos went viral. Conzo said the video was taken around the time the delta variant was making headlines after Oregon Governor Katie Brown reinstituted mask mandates. He said he and other business owners in Dallas, which he described as a conservative part of Oregon, were starting to get fed up with all of the mandates. So instead of posting a sign telling people masks are required in his bakery, he simply put up an American flag on his front window.
In the video, a woman that Conzo described as “a busy body” was going door to door handing out “masks required” signs to businesses. When she came into Kevin’s Daily Bread, Conzo told the woman that he already had a sign. He walked her outside and showed her the American flag, before quickly closing the door and locking the woman out.
“That video went viral. It helped build a Tik-Tok following and an Instagram following,” Conzo said. “As things progressed, I wanted to use the platform that I had built to help what I call the silenced majority have their voices heard. We have a lot of censorship on social media, in the mainstream media, and believe it or not in our social circles. We can’t speak our minds freely.”
Conzo said he wanted to do something to help to give a voice to the people he called the “silenced majority” whose opinions he says are being censored on social media and rejected by the mainstream narrative. After talking with his wife about what to do, Conzo decided to leave Oregon and head for New York City where he planned to meet up with some people planning to start some movements there.
But on the way, he wanted to speak with the American people.
“I didn’t want to stay in hotels – that wasn’t the point,” Conzo said. “I wanted to stay with people, get into their lives, and document how they have been affected the past two years. It’s something that isn’t getting talked about.”
Conzo said he left Dallas in a beat up 1991 Ford Pickup with $800 in his pocket, and another $800 in a business account for emergencies. When he originally hit the road on Oct. 22 he was planning to make a series of short videos about the people he met on his trip – which he thought would last about a month at the time – to post on his social media accounts.
But about a week into the trip, Conzo was contacted by Ricky Schroder, a former child actor from the 1980s who has moved into directing and producing films over the last 20 years. Schroder offered The Grumpy Baker a place to stay in Colorado, and the two spent Halloween talking around a campfire. Conzo said that is when he first got the idea to make an actual documentary about his journey instead of just a series of short videos.
Later, Schroder offered to take care of post-production editing of the documentary, which will be called “The Silenced Majority.”
From Colorado, Conzo set off across the country, staying for a day or two with various social media followers of his along the way. After zig-zagging across the country, he finally made it to New York in November, then spent Thanksgiving with family in his hometown of Boston before heading south along the East Coast and eventually making his way back west.
“I’m not going to all the major cities,” he said. “I’m not talking to pundits or people running for office. I’m going to talk to the American people off the beaten path in the communities that often get overlooked.”
Conzo says he has stopped in about 30 states throughout his journeys and has interviewed between 60 and 70 people for the documentary. He said he generally interviews one of his followers on social media, and he has also visited some meetings, protests and events as well. He did admit that his documentary is a little bit one-sided – he says he hasn’t gone looking to interview anyone supporting the mandates – but that’s kind of the point.
“They have tons of outlets to share their opinions,” he said. “This is about the people who are being silenced, not the people who are being promoted.”
Conzo said throughout his travels, one of the biggest things that he has heard over and over is that people feel alone.
He admits he had similar feelings before starting his trip. But during his travels that outlook has changed.
“When I was in Oregon I would think, ‘Why isn’t anybody doing anything?’ So the most important thing I think I’ve learned is that people are,” Conzo said. “People are running for school board who haven’t run before, and people are working hard to try to turn this country in a better direction. All is not lost.”
Conzo said it ended up costing about $10,000 to get all the way to New York – including all the various pit stops, detours and vechicle repairs for his truck. That is far more than his original $800 budget, but he said “we the people” – mostly his social media followers – have stepped up to help him out financially every step of the way.
“I’m just a regular guy, and I think that is what people like about this journey,” he said. “We all have the opportunity to do our own part, whatever that is. Not everybody is going to jump in a beat up truck and drive across the country. But if something is pulling you to do something, don’t hesitate. The blessings from following that direction is heartfelt. I left Oregon and I was just a baker, before I got to Havasu yesterday I became a documentary filmmaker.”
Coming to Havasu
Merlon Johnson of Havasu says he has been following The Grumpy Baker since that first video went viral months ago and has been watching his cross-country adventures ever since.
“The tires started blowing out, he had a rat living in his air filter – it has been a journey,” Johnson said. “I just thought, ‘I can’t believe it. This guy is crazy. If he is within 100 miles I’m going to go help the guy.’”
That chance came earlier this week.
Conzo made a stop in Sun City, and Johnson reached out to invite him to stay with him and his wife Desiree Valentine in Lake Havasu City for a couple days.
Conzo said he took a liking to Havasu immediately.
“When I was driving into town I saw flags everywhere. This is the America that we all grew up with – the Fourth of July and really being proud to be American… I’d heard of Lake Havasu before. I knew it was beautiful, I didn’t realize that it was so patriotic,” he said with a laugh.
Conzo got into Havasu on Wednesday, and he said there will be a couple Havasu locals who will make an appearance in his documentary.
During his stay, Conzo visited the airport, the London Bridge, and said he has plans to meet up with a few more people in Lake Havasu City who have been following his journey. Johnson has also helped Conzo patch up his old truck so it can finish making the return trip to Oregon.
The documentary
Conzo said Schroder has agreed to take care of all the editing and post production once his journey is complete. Just before he got to Havasu he also got the news that he may have a distributor as well. Conzo said on Wednesday OANN’s Dan Ball, who has interviewed him several times, told him that he is going to try to arrange for the documentary to be released on OANN.
Although he is still in the process of gathering footage and interviews for Silenced Majority, Conzo said he will probably be wrapped up with his trip and the interviews by the end of January.
He said he plans to leave Havasu today, heading for San Diego where he will attend a political event, before heading north up the cost towards home.
Once the documentary is finished, Conzo said he believes it will have an uplifting message.
“American isn’t as divided and as divisive as they want us to think,” Conzo said, before clarifying that “they” refers to politicians and the media. “Most people will shake your hand, share their thoughts, and it won’t be a huge argument. At our core we are all Americans and we all want the best for this country.”
Conzo said he hopes that the documentary will be finished and released this spring.
To learn more about the documentary or to follow Conzo’s remaining travels visit kevinsdailybread.com, or follow kevinsdailybread on Instagram.
