Pricey Pumpkins

Shoppers walk past the Halloween candy diaplay at Fry’s Food and Drug in Phoenix Thursday. Candy is just one of the things people can expect to pay more for this Halloween. (Photo by

Alexia Faith

/Cronkite News)

WASHINGTON – The only thing scarier than ghosts, ghouls and goblins this Halloween may be the rising prices for candy, costumes and pumpkins.

Candy is up 13% over last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and pumpkins were also about 13% costlier in the Southwest by mid-October of this year compared to last, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

