River Cities United Way celebrated its 50th-year in Lake Havasu City in 2021, shortly after Havasu celebrated the 50th anniversary of the completion of the London Bridge.
River Cities United Way CEO Debi Pennington said each United Way is independently run, and oriented towards the specific community that it represents. Locally, the River Cities United Way has always been focused on raising money for other non-profit organizations in town and supporting the work that they do.
“We were started because back in the day non-profits only had one or two people working in them,” Pennington said. “So they didn’t really have the opportunity to go out and fundraise. So United Way was born to be able to be the fundraiser for those different organizations.”
River Cities covers a large territory including Colorado City to the north and stretches south on both sides of the Colorado River to include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Nevada, and Needles, California all the way to Parker.
But Pennington said even though River Cities United Way covers a large area, all of the money raised is set aside specifically for the community it was raised in.
“It’s easy to do with the zip codes and things like that, so nothing ever gets mixed together,” Pennington said.
Although the organization does pay a small percentage to the worldwide United Way organization, and uses some of the money raised to cover its own administrative costs, Pennington said River Cities consistently puts more than 90% of donations back into the community – the latest report showed 98%.
According to its mission statement, River Cities United Way works to “promote and advance health, education, and financial stability for all in our community.”
Pennington said that means United Way covers the gauntlet of services offered throughout town for everyone from newborns to senior citizens.
“We are kind of in all of it, in a sense,” Pennington said. “That is sort of the reason we are the resource hub, and part of the reason why I wrote the grant that I wrote for the city. Hopefully that will enable us to gather more data. Then I can help write bigger grants for other organizations that will help bring different programs that will help alleviate some of the gaps that we are seeing.”
River Cities was awarded $161,856 in grants from Lake Havasu City, and it will use the grant to hire three community health workers for one full year. But Pennington said the expectation is the new positions will be permanent additions.
“The beauty of this grant is it is just the seed money to get it started so that we can start collecting that data,” Pennington said. “Then it can be a billable service through any medical insurance and those kids of things. Moving forward we should be able to start having a billable service. That is a strong foundation for River Cities United Way in the future, so any of the donations coming through in the future will go right back to the community – hopefully 100%.”
The role of the community health worker will be to meet with people in the community in need of services – whether they are a social service provided by a non-profit organization or they are struggling obtaining the medical services they need. Pennington said the worker will not only refer them to the organizations that provide the services that they need – they will also follow each person through the process to make sure that they actually obtain the services they require.
Each of the community health workers will be have their own specific focus. Pennington said one will work with senior citizens, another will focus on families, and the third will have a dual focus on veterans and homeless.
Pennington said each worker will have a case load of between 10 and 30 people at any given time.
“Some clients will require more attentiveness in the very beginning where they are following along and checking in with them every single week to make sure they are getting the resources that they need,” Pennington said. “Others don’t need very much hand-holding because they are following through with those processes, have gotten the help that they need, and are headed in the right direction.”
In addition to their casework, the community health workers will also be collecting data and information for a new database that River Cities United Way has been working towards for about a year and is finally ready for data to be inputted.
“Part of it will be figuring out what the breakdown is,” Pennington said. “Who is eligible for a service, who is getting denied and that sort of thing. It will show whether or not these people are getting assistance, or what is really happening. That is a key component to understanding how we are working together. It also connects us a little better, and opens up the opportunity for better coordination of services.”
Pennington said she is working with Mohave Community College with the goal of hiring students working towards their nursing license to fill the community health worker positions.
“They can be working and making money while they go to school, and actually working in their degree path,” she said.
She said she hopes to have at least the first community health worker hired by the end of April or the beginning of May. Although they will be River Cities’ employees, they will actually work out of the Clothes Closet’s new Havasu Hope building which is expected to be fully open by the time the positions are filled.
“We want to funnel everyone into that one entry point, then from there connecting them to the resources,” Pennington said of the Havasu Hope building.
