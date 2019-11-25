The Annual River Riders Toy Run is hitting the road this Sunday from Parker to Lake Havasu City at approximately 12:30 p.m. The charitable ride, which brings thousands of toys to children in need in Lake Havasu City, follows the same route as previous years – traveling on residential streets throughout the city. The ride, expected to bring more than 2,000 toy-toting bikers to the area, means various streets within the city are closed to normal traffic during the procession, including McCulloch Boulevard South, Acoma Boulevard, Mesquite Avenue, Swanson Avenue, as well as Jamaica Boulevard for approximately one hour. The event requires closure to through-traffic on McCulloch Boulevard from Acoma Boulevard to Smoketree Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information visit riverridersmc.com.
