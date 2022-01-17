After 37 years on the Colorado River, a popular annual motorcycle convention came to an end in Laughlin due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now the engines are revving, and the Laughlin River Run could be riding into a new venue this spring.
The Laughlin River Run once drew thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Laughlin every year. The event was canceled in 2020, and listed as “permanently closed” on its website as of almost two years ago. But now California resident Kennie Cuppetelli, who helped to organize the Laughlin River Run and other events in the Mohave County area, has requested a permit from the county to host a new “Colorado River Run” at Davis Camp in April.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve that permit at its Jan. 18 meeting in Kingman.
Cuppatelli represents the Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion, which will act as a sponsor group for the Colorado River Run under the request. Cuppatelli has also participated in organization for Havasu’s London Bridge Days Parade, the Laughlin Bikes N Rods show and the Laughlin River Run.
The Colorado River Run is described as a two-day, public motorcycle-themed event, which will include live music, vendors, bar displays and hot rod exhibitions.
Use of Davis Camp for the proposed new event will come with a $10,560 space-rental fee, with a $1,000 security deposit. If approved, the event is scheduled to take place April 22-23 at Davis Camp’s southern beach in Bullhead City.
According to Cuppatelli’s request for use of Davis Camp’s facilities, sponsors for the event will include Harley Davidson, Jack FM, Trust Me Vodka, Viking Bags, CRC Industries, Bud Light and Gretsch Guitars.
Cuppatelli’s request for permitting and use of the facilities is listed as a “consent agenda” item before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, and may be approved without discussion on Tuesday.
Attempts to contact Cuppetelli by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Monday evening.
