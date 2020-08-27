Lake Havasu will get a little more shallow this week, as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce flow from Davis Dam into the Colorado River.
The dam lies about 74 miles north of Lake Havasu, and controls the river’s flow from Bullhead City to Parker. On Thursday, the Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce outflow from the dam to about 2,000 cubic feet per second. Water flows are expected to drop low enough to dry out the banks of the Colorado River channel north of Lake Havasu, the bureau said this week, as part of an experimental measure to cull caddisfly larvae and pupae throughout the region.
Caddisflies spawn in bodies of water such as riverbanks, streams and lakes. While the species may be harmless to humans, they are considered to be pests in the areas of Western Arizona and Southern Nevada for their tendency to travel in swarms and their attraction to bright lights throughout the region.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the decision to reduce the dam’s release of water was based on recommendations from a collaborative team of scientists, federal reservoir operators and the business communities in Laughlin and Bullhead City.
Access to the Colorado River below Davis Dam will be limited, the Bureau says, and extra caution should be exercised by boaters and recreationists. Lower water flows may expose or create natural Hazards in the Lake Havasu area, such as sandbars, gravel bars, unstable riverbanks, floating or submerged debris and other unfamiliar obstacles.
The reduced flow took place Thursday, and is supposed to again on Sept. 10. For more information about Davis Dam’s projected water release schedules, visit www.usbr.gov.
