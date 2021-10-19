The Tri-City Council will meet today for discussion and updates on a variety of topics including Colorado River water, state legislation, and transportation. The council will also consider updating its letter of support for “Downwinders’” legislation.
The Tri-City Council is made up of city leaders from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman who meet quarterly to learn about and address issues that affect the whole county. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Bullhead City Council Chambers, located at 1255 Trane Road. It is open for members of the public to attend in person, or they can watch the meeting live over Zoom.
According to the agenda for today’s meeting, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy will provide an update on water issues and the Rural Water Coalition in the wake of the first ever federally declared water shortage on the Lower Colorado River. The Tri-City Council will also get a couple updates on state government, one from state legislators and another from the Arizona League of Cities and Towns. The council will also hear about roadwork and transportation issues with an update from Kevin Adam with the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council and a separate update from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The agenda also includes an update on covid-19 from the Arizona Department of Health Services and/or the Mohave County Health Department.
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has also requested that the council consider an updated letter of support for Downwinders’ legislation. The Tri-City Council last sent a letter on the topic in June, when it urged President Joe Biden to support federal legislation that would allow people from Mohave County to seek restitution for serious health effects from Cold War era nuclear testing at the Nevada Proving Grounds. The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act has allowed for payments to affected residents in neighboring counties for decades.
To view the meeting via Zoom, contact sstein@bullheadcityaz.gov by 9 a.m. and be sure to include your name, email or phone number used to call in, and your address for the record.
