Mohave County has more than $4.13 million road construction projects planned through 2025.
In the Lake Havasu City area, projects include a shoulder widening plan for Gold Springs Road and Blue Canyon Road in the Horizon Six Improvement District, an unincorpoated area east of the city.
The county’s Capitol Road Improvement Program, approved last week by the Board of Supervisors, lists possible road improvement projects, and their respective costs, over a span of five years. This year’s Capital Road Improvement Program listed a total of about $113 million in future projects until 2028 — But whether those projects come to fruition will remain to be seen.
That program requires annual approval by the county’s governing board. And as the county faces a predicted $18 million budget deficit in the 2025 fiscal year, county officials may have to alter future construction plans as needed.
Federal grant funding is expected to support projects through the next two fiscal years, with $2.54 million in federal funding expected to accommodate multiple construction projects throughout the county.
Other projects are now planned for Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs, and a strengthening of Sand Hollow Wash Bridge in Mohave County. About $1 million in federal funding will also be used to install rural highway traffic control signs, according to county records.
