The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers about lane restrictions on State Route 95 in Parker through Friday, April 30. Contractors are scheduled to continue work on a project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
Daytime restrictions will be observed Monday through Friday between California Avenue and Bronco Avenue in Parker. They include reducing SR-95 to one lane from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, and requiring a 16-foot vehicle width restriction.
Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time, the Department said.
