The Lake Havasu City Airport has a roadmap for the next 20 years in hand, and is getting ready to present it to the City Council Tuesday for final approval.
The airport has been working with Coffman and Associates since the fall of 2018 to put together the Airport Master Plan which takes stock of the airports inventory and capabilities while forecasting future aviation demand and plans for developments and expansion to meet those demands. The goal is to provide guidelines for maintenance, development, and operation of the airport, according to the master plan.
“It is just a roadmap. There isn’t a lot of detrimental stuff here,” said Damon Anderson, who took over as Airport Supervisor about three months into the study. “It is mainly hangar development and making sure that our airside developments meet specs.”
The Federal Aviation Administration recommends that master plans be done every seven to 10 years, and Lake Havasu City’s was last updated in 2009.
Anderson said master plan updates are not exactly mandatory, but it’s generally a good idea as they help keep the FAA in the loop about what projects the airport will need to complete, when it will be asking for grant money for those projects, and roughly how much money the project is expected to cost.
“When (the FAA) sees that we have done our due diligence in getting all of this done, and they have been involved with it, then they really don’t have to worry and start doing a lot of investigation whenever we start asking for those grants,” Anderson said. “It has already been addressed a lot of the time.”
The full Airport Master Plan is available online at lhc.airportstudy.com.
Economic impact
As part of the master plan, Coffman and Associates took a deep dive into the impact the airport has on Lake Havasu City’s economy.
The Airport Master Plan examined employment, payroll and output that is both directly and indirectly supported by the airport.
The study reports that 154 people are employed, either by the airport itself or another business on the property with a payroll totaling $7,638,000.
Secondary benefits from the airport support another 94 workers in the community making a combined $4,071,000 in pay, according to the report.
Meanwhile the master plan says the output from the airport, defined as the value of the production of private firms and public agencies, adds even more value with $21,987,000 coming from direct benefits and another $12,134,000 from secondary benefits for a total output of $34,121,000.
“That is just huge,” Anderson said. “I was really shocked myself when I saw that. That is over $90,000 a day.”
Aviation demand expected to rise
The Airport Master Plan says a steady increase in based aircraft and annual aircraft operation is expected throughout the course of the next 20 years.
Coffman and Associates used a multitude of indicators to create a credible forecast, including looking at national aviation trends, U.S. travel demand, commercial air carrier forecasts, and general aviation trends. The report says aircraft based at Lake Havasu City is expected to increase at a rate of about two planes per year, with a total of 42 more aircraft based at the Lake Havasu City Airport in 2038 than the 160 that called KHII home when the study kicked off in the fall of 2018. Currently there are 163 aircraft based at the airport.
“I don’t want to say they are big numbers, because in the aviation world they probably aren’t that big, but to us they are significant,” Anderson said.
Total annual operations at the airport are also expected to rise from 42,950 in 2018 to 48,200 by 2023 and up to 62,600 by the end of the 20-year forecast.
Although the forecasts are tentative, Anderson said they are helpful for long-range planning purposes.
“We just need to make sure that we have enough facilities and the whole bit in place for them when they get here,” Anderson said. “You don’t want them showing up with nowhere to park, no hangars or tie downs. It gives us a chance to plan for it.”
Commercial air service
There has been no commercial air service at the Lake Havasu City Airport since 2007, so such air traffic was not included in the overall aviation demand forecast. But there is interest in bringing commercial service back to the city, so the Airport Master Plan took a look at what that might look like.
“At present, commercial service options at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport are more limited than in 2007,” the report says. “Airlines have consolidated and are reluctant to add routes/new airports. The likelihood of any traditional mainline legacy carrier (American, Delta, and United) and/or Southwest Airlines moving into the airport is improbable… These carriers tend to favor the trappings of a larger hub airport.”
But the study didn’t rule out the possibility of Lake Havasu City attracting an alternative form of air service in the future. One possibility raised was for a smaller commuter airline service that connects smaller airports such as those in Flagstaff, Yuma, and Page, to major hubs such as McCarran International Airport, or Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Anderson said he has received some limited interest from small airlines looking to shuttle passengers to and from Havasu, but hasn’t had any firm commitments. One interested air carrier would potentially offer charter flights to and from the airport with the goal of bringing scheduled flights to the airport as demand dictates.
“We really hoping that we can bring that in,” Anderson said. “We are just waiting to see how much money they are going to need from the community to get them up and going on their feet without a grant.”
Other possibilities raised in the Airport Master Plan include a non-traditional carrier such as Allegiant Airlines which utilizes an irregular schedule rather than providing daily departures. Low-cost carriers such as Frontier, Spirit or Virgin America, conversely, may offer daily departures but a limited schedule.
The master plan noted that these types of carriers are more often used by leisure travelers rather than business.
With a range of carrier options and no recent history to examine, the Airport Master Plan admits that annual enplanements – the number of passengers who board a commercial plan – is particularly difficult to forecast in Lake Havasu City. Using several different models, the study’s enplanement estimates range from 3,700 each year up to 57,000.
Although the airport is interested in resuming commercial service, Anderson said it is unlikely to happen within the next two years at least. When and if it happens largely depends on if a carrier is willing to give it a try.
“Hopefully one of these days it will come through,” he said. “The thing is, if the demand was here they would be beating our door down.”
Bumping up a class?
Lake Havasu City Airport is currently classified as a B-II facility. The B refers to the approach speed (between 91 and 121 knots) while the II refers to the size of the aircraft.
During the master planning process the FAA has approved the airports B-II classification, but noted that if commercial air service returns there would be enough larger aircraft to bump up that classification to D-III. So the FAA also approved the airport using D-III as the future critical design aircraft for planning purposes.
“That means that they are going to let us maintain this large runway, because the runway is much larger than it has to be for a B-II classification,” Anderson said. “But knowing that it could get to a D-III in the future, they are going to be able to leave it all which I think is a good thing.”
Need for more hangars
Hangars are basically storage units for airplanes and, just like storage units, they are a hot commodity in Lake Havasu City.
“I’m looking at buying a boat right now, but a guy told me the other day that if you don’t have anything to put it under it’s not going to make it through the season,” Anderson said. “Well the same thing applies to all those aircraft sitting out there. Nobody wants to leave it out there in the direct sunlight, but a ton of people want to be here.”
Unlike most development out at the airport the FAA rarely contributes to hanger construction, preferring to distribute grants for safety related projects.
So building hangars is largely left up to the locals. But the city is also able to make money off of those hangars by charging rent.
With the number of aircraft based in KHII expected to climb in the coming years the demand for hangars will likely increase as well. But Anderson said there are already 30 people on the waiting list for a hanger – some of which have been waiting for several years.
“We could easily build some more hangars,” Anderson said. “One or two every year is not a gamble. It is the business that we are in.”
The airport master plan sets aside a large area to the south of the terminal for potential hanger construction. Anderson said not only will additional hangars help house aircraft that are currently here, it may also help bring more traffic to the airport.
“The thought is, if the region sees us building these hangars and we have all the facilities that are required here that means more people will start coming,” he said. “There are a lot of people who aren’t coming because they aren’t going to park their aircraft outside.”
