Jacob Blanchard

Jacob Blanchard

A Lake Havasu City man accused of armed robbery could plead guilty later this month, at a scheduled hearing in Mohave Superior Court.

Jacob S. Blanchard, 33, is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for an Aug. 24 change of plea hearing. That hearing will take place at the behest of Blanchard’s legal counsel, Kenneth Sheffield, of Havasu-based Rideout Law Group.

