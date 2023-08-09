A Lake Havasu City man accused of armed robbery could plead guilty later this month, at a scheduled hearing in Mohave Superior Court.
Jacob S. Blanchard, 33, is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for an Aug. 24 change of plea hearing. That hearing will take place at the behest of Blanchard’s legal counsel, Kenneth Sheffield, of Havasu-based Rideout Law Group.
The case began July 15, when Blanchard allegedly entered a McCulloch Boulevard Check Into Cash location, and robbed the business with a handgun in his possession.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the location shortly after 1 p.m. that day, after employees reported that a masked suspect had entered the business and pulled a gun half-way out of his pocket, before demanding money from the business’ cash register.
The suspect allegedly took $2,080 from the business and fled in a white pickup truck, described by witnesses as bearing significant damage to its bumper.
Employees said that the suspect had entered the store on several occasions prior to the robbery to ask about obtaining a title loan. On at least one of those occasions, witnesses said the suspect entered the store with his mask lowered, exposing his face.
Police used still images from surveillance cameras at the business and began a search for the suspect which lasted until about 6:30 p.m. on the day of the robbery.
According to police, Blanchard was seen leaving a residence on the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive, in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. His vehicle was ultimately found near the intersection of South Palo Verde Avenue and Acoma Boulevard, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
Blanchard, who was accompanied by his 9-year-old son, was taken into custody at gunpoint. A family member was called to take custody of Blanchard’s passenger.
As of Wednesday, Blanchard remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
