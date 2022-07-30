Karrin Taylor Robson

Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson met with Lake Havasu City residents at BlondZee’s Steak House on Saturday morning. Robson, who hopes to earn the GOP nomination to replace Gov. Doug Ducey, is traveling throughout Mohave, Gila and Maricopa counties to draw a higher voter turnout for the primary election on Tuesday.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

With only two days left until the primary election in Arizona, candidates are making their rounds around the state to fulfill what they have set out to accomplish — garner the winning vote from their constituents.

Throughout the weekend, Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is setting up the end of her campaign trail within Mohave, Gila and Maricopa counties. Robson hopes to earn the GOP nomination to replace Gov. Doug Ducey at the end of his term. On Saturday, she made a final stop in Lake Havasu City to visit with residents at BlondZee’s Steak House.

