With only two days left until the primary election in Arizona, candidates are making their rounds around the state to fulfill what they have set out to accomplish — garner the winning vote from their constituents.
Throughout the weekend, Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is setting up the end of her campaign trail within Mohave, Gila and Maricopa counties. Robson hopes to earn the GOP nomination to replace Gov. Doug Ducey at the end of his term. On Saturday, she made a final stop in Lake Havasu City to visit with residents at BlondZee’s Steak House.
Robson, who has been vocal about her Republican opponent Kari Lake, states that the only thing on Lake’s resume that she is not proficient in is reading a teleprompter. Robson, who has also been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, did not appear worried about the endorsement her opponent gained from former President Donald Trump during the campaign season.
“I have endorsements from 22 mayors across this state, many of whom I have worked with for years. They know I am ready to lead day one. They know that I can bring experience from water to education to transportation, tax policy, economic development, all to the table and it’s something my opponent does not have,” Robson continued.
The Arizona native retained the motto of “Keep Arizona, Arizona” throughout her campaign and has her sights set on accomplishing her goals once elected into office. Despite having a slow start compared to her Republican counterpart, Robson holds confidence that she has “slowly and methodically climbed and climbed” to the top of the polls.
“We started at zero at the beginning of this year and I was up against somebody who has 27 years in the public eye and who was at 43 points in the polls,” Robson stated. “Timing is everything in a campaign and we will hit the crescendo, so to speak, at the perfect moment. We feel really good about the campaign. We’re picking up support all over the state. People are tuning in. Arizona voters want a tough, experienced leader.”
Based on Robson’s economic relief plan, she aims to lessen the financial burden that is faced by Arizona taxpayers and families by working alongside state legislators. By doing so, Robson believes she will be successful with her message of creating a sustainable future for generations to come.
“Arizona has been immensely good to me and has given me opportunities to work and succeed. I’m an Arizona native and I see those opportunities slipping away. I don’t like what’s going on in our country and because I’ve had great opportunities, it’s my turn to get in the arena and give back so that the next generation has the same opportunities to succeed that I had,” Robson said.
Robson’s Press Secretary Cale Ottens says that between 45 to 50 Havasu residents attended the event early on Saturday morning. Mayor Cal Sheehy also made an appearance to show his support. Robson’s team plans to continue their campaign trail until Monday, in hopes of assembling a higher voter turnout in favor of the Republican candidate.
“The campaign will also have events in Bullhead City, Scottsdale, Buckeye and Glendale this weekend,” Ottens said. “On Monday, we’ll be in Payson and Mesa.”
