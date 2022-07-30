Gubernatorial debate

(From left) Scott Neely, Kari Lake, Ted Simons, Karrin Taylor Robson, and Paola Tulliani Zen prepare before a debate with republican candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election for the Arizona governors office in Phoenix. Uscp 7lniutxf45z1lq44c1rk2 Original

 Imagn

PHOENIX — The more than $18 million Karrin Taylor Robson has spent running for governor — $15 million from her own pocket — may be the only thing that has made the Republican primary a competitive race.

“It’s remarkable that she has spent $15 million and she’s just drawn even with her,’’ said political consultant Chuck Coughlin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.