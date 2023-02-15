Elvi Pearl says she feels most like herself when she is in rockabilly attire.
The organizer and emcee of this year’s pin-up pageant at Rockabilly Reunion, Pearl says she got into the 1950s rock and roll inspired fashion style three years ago when she was looking for more ways to be her authentic self.
“I need to be out there and be more me,” Pearl said. “I have always loved the (rockabilly) community and outfits. Just everything about it.”
While many associate rockabilly models with a “dinner waitress, cupcake” style, Pearl says her sense of rockabilly style is more influenced by her cultural roots.
“I like the mermaid, pencil dresses with little flares that come with the Latin vibe that they would do in the 1950s in Mexico,” Pearl said.
Finding her own, unique style as a pin up took time, Pearl says.
“It takes a lot to learn what kind of pin up you want to be and what you want your persona to say about you,” Pearl said.
Pearl says she started off competing as a contestant in other pin-up competitions before quickly learning she worked better as host. It was just in her nature, Pearl says, to connect contestants with others or to make sure that people were where they needed to be.
“…I was always working even though I was a contestant,” Pearl said.
The first event she hosted was a Day of the Dead pin up pageant in Phoenix, Pearl says. The show was a big success, Pearl says, that brought three communities in the valley together.
“It was a hit and I thought well this is amazing,” Pearl said.
Since her first pageant, Pearl, who also works full time as a school nurse, says she has gone on to host events in California, New Mexico and Arizona.
Pearl has hosted the last three pin-up pageants at Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion. The first year Pearl hosted the pageant she says she had to work to get 13 pin ups signed up, but now as positive word of mouth from past contestants has spread Pearl says she has over 30 pin ups signed up for this weekend’s pageant.
Meeting all the contestants is Pearl’s favorite part of the pageant.
“Just meeting everybody and coming together as a pin-up community,” Pearl said. “…I am wowed by the fact I am getting so much support in the community and so many women wanting to join.”
Gates for Rockabilly Reunion open at noon on Friday.
