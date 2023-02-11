Rockabilly Reunion

Pin-ups, classic cars and good music are popular attractions at the Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion.

 News-Herald file photo by Tyanna Wilson

Rockabilly Reunion is back and bigger than ever this year.

This Friday, the 15th annual Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion kicks off at Windsor Beach 4 in Lake Havasu State Park. According to organizer Kenny Cuppetelli, the three day event is now the largest rockabilly theme event to happen in Arizona.

