Rockabilly Reunion is back and bigger than ever this year.
This Friday, the 15th annual Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion kicks off at Windsor Beach 4 in Lake Havasu State Park. According to organizer Kenny Cuppetelli, the three day event is now the largest rockabilly theme event to happen in Arizona.
“Everything we listed just keeps expanding and getting bigger,” Cuppetelli said.
Billed by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in Tennessee as the only rockabilly event that can entertain four generations of a family, Cuppetelli says this year’s Lake Havasu event will have something for everyone to enjoy.
“It is an event where you can bring you grandparents and your kids or even your great grandparents and everyone will have a great, enjoyable time,” Cuppetelli said.
There will be over 150 vendors attending Rockabilly selling items that Cuppetelli says you are only able to buy in person. In addition to vendors Cuppetelli says there will also be plenty of dining options.
“From hamburgers to salmon to tacos to pizza to tri tip to pork, all that, we go it all” Cuppetelli said.
Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion will also feature a pin up beauty pageant and a truck, car and motorcycle show with 800 vehicles on display. Cuppetelli says there will also be a kid zone at the event with a carnival.
Cuppetelli says that 19 bands will perform over the course of the three-day event, which is the most the festival has ever had. Five of the musical acts are tribute bands who will play the songs of Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis.
“We wanted to pay tribute to those five guys who contributed to the rockabilly scene,” Cuppetelli said.
Cuppetelli says he has been organizing Rockabilly since 2008 and has watched it grow from an event that was “just on the grass” portion of Windsor Beach 4 to an event that takes over the whole State Park.
“Now we use almost 18 acres,” Cuppetelli said. “People love the event, it is just a different vibe.”
Cuppetelli recommends that attendees make sure to bring blankets, chairs, ChapStick, sunblock and a jacket with them and recommends arriving early if you want to secure a spot in the grass in front of the mainstage.
“(People) get in line and the first thing they do is run to the grass and stake their claim,” Cuppetelli said.
There is no outside water, beverages or food allowed at Rockabilly, Cuppetelli says.
Rockabilly Reunion takes place from Friday Feb. 17 to Sunday Feb. 19 at Lake Havasu State Park. Gates for the event open at noon Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
