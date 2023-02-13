The competition is shaping up for the Rockabilly Reunion’s Pin-up Pageant.
Each year during the three day classic rock and roll festival, Miss Elvi Pearl coordinates and hosts a pin-up competition that is the largest rockabilly pageant west of the Mississippi River according to the events website. This year’s competition already has over 20 participants signed up ready to show off their petticoats, pencil skirts and Bettie bangs.
There are five titles the Rockabilly queens are competing for; Ms. Rockabilly Reunion, Ms. Psychobilly, Ms. Alicia Congeniality, Ms. Silverbilly and Ms. Lake Havasu. There are three runner ups for the Ms. Rockabilly Reunion title, one runner up for best personality, second runner up for best hair and the third runner up for best dressed.
The pin-up pageant takes place over the three days of Rockabilly Reunion. According to the pageant’s Facebook page, on Friday contestants will take part in a meet and greet. On Saturday after taking group photos and competing in a pose off, pageant participants will go on the Mother Road Harley stage at 1:30 p.m. to introduce and give a brief bio about themselves. Contestants will be back on stage at 3 p.m. to answer a question.
On the final day of Rockabilly contestants will take more photos throughout the day before winners are announced at 3 p.m.
Gates for Rockabilly Reunion open at Noon.
