Heather La Rae, 28, of San Diego, wears the title of Miss Havasu at the Rockabilly Reunion’s pin-up competition in 2016.

The competition is shaping up for the Rockabilly Reunion’s Pin-up Pageant.

Each year during the three day classic rock and roll festival, Miss Elvi Pearl coordinates and hosts a pin-up competition that is the largest rockabilly pageant west of the Mississippi River according to the events website. This year’s competition already has over 20 participants signed up ready to show off their petticoats, pencil skirts and Bettie bangs.

