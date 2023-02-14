It wouldn’t be a rockabilly event without some hot rods.
At this weekend’s Rockabilly show there will be a cars, trucks and motorcycle show that attendees can view in between live music acts and pin-up salon appointments. According to Rockabilly Reunion organizer, Kennie Cuppetelli, car show participants have already started cruising into to town.
Entries in the Rockabilly car and truck show are competing for a number of titles including best original, best restored, best muscle and best hot rod. Motorcycles will compete for titles such as best motorcycle, best rat bike, best trike and best bagger.
The cars, motorcycles and trucks entered in the show will be on display throughout the three day event.
Cuppetelli says awards for the car show will be announced on Saturday.
