They call themselves novices, but those without knowledge of rocketry, and perhaps even those with that know-how, are likely to still be impressed by the launches that take place at Red Lake approximately 95 miles north of Lake Havasu City the first Saturday of each month.
Jim Byrne leads the small group of friends taking part in monthly rocket launches. He started researching rockets around three months ago.
“So I got interested and I researched it, and I always thought rockets were a kid thing,” Byrne said, adding that he’s realized that is not necessarily the case.
While there are certainly rockets sized for use by children, Byrne explained that rockets can range from “little tiny things” to those of a more militaristic style. In fact, Byrne said the altitude record for amateur rockets is between 120,000 and 122,000 feet.
What that means for Mohave County residents is that the whole family has the chance to engage in rocketry, from the kids to mom and dad, and grandparents, too.
“Oh definitely,” Byrne said when asked if rocketry could be considered a family activity. “A friend of mine brought his grandkids and now they want rockets.”
Michael Kenny also started researching and getting involved with rocketry a short time ago. A mere three months later, he’s building and launching his own. Kenny said it would be nice to see more young people get involved with local rocketry. He explained the hobby is a good manual-dexterity lesson through the building of the rockets.
“It’s just a good hobby. I probably spend six or eight hours a week in the garage working on them, putting them together, painting them, and then come out here and see what happens,” Kenny said.
“So when they go up and the parachute deploys and it comes down, you’re always amazed like ‘wow, it worked,’” he added.
Each rocket has its own launching station, and after a five-second countdown, the ignition buttons are pressed and rockets take to the skies, one at a time for safety reasons. If all goes well, at around the time the rocket begins to leave one’s view, a parachute emerges and brings the rocket safely to the ground.
The rockets then need to be collected, which has left those in the group thankful for the terrain of Red Lake. Byrne noted most local terrain consists of rocks and brush and that such characteristics can lead to headaches for the people trying to find rockets once they return to the ground.
“First of all, it’s dead flat so you can drive out here, we’re not bothering anybody,” he said. “Basically it’s a safe place, there is no fire danger, it’s easy to retrieve the rockets and you can drive and see everywhere.”
While there exist amateur rockets that can fly as high as 120,000 feet, those shot off on the first Saturday of each month at Red Lake aren’t likely to fly higher than 1,000 feet. Any higher and the group would need to receive authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration in Las Vegas.
But if the group continues to grow -- it had approximately 25 spectators at its October event -- the official group could be restarted. Byrne said the former head of that group may have already started the FAA authorization and permitting processes necessary to launch rockets to higher altitudes.
Spectators are welcome at Red Lake at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. In fact, the group takes a more-the-merrier approach. For more information on how to get involved, contact Byrne at kingmanjeepers@gmail.com.
