The return was short lived for the Big Orange Boat.
During its first weekend back on the lake, the Big Orange Boat II experienced an incident that caused the vendor boat to take on water.
According to a Facebook post from the company, an issue occurred with a “water towing company” that apparently dragged the orange boat across rocks causing the vessel not only to take on water but also to reportedly leak cooking oil. The boat is currently on land.
According to Doyle Wilson, a water resource coordinator who contracts with Lake Havasu City, unused cooking oil poses little threat to the ecosystem of Lake Havasu. The reason, Wilson says, is because cooking oil is a biodegradable substance. Despite not knowing exactly how much cooking oil was spilled, Wilson says it’s a safe bet that a surface current has dissipated the oil.
The Big Orange Boat II is a slightly smaller rebuild of the original which first hit the waters in 1990. The boat served as a convenience store for boaters who needed to pick up a forgotten item like sunscreen or for any boater looking for a bite to eat.
The orange boat has been out of commission for years and this past weekend was supposed to be its return to full time operation.
There is no word on if or when the orange boat will return to its spot by Thompson Bay but according to social media the owners are hopeful the damage is repairable and they can return to business as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.