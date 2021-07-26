After weeks of teasing the town with cloudy skies, rain finally came to Lake Havasu City this past weekend.
According to the National Weather Service the Havasu area received .67 inches of rain on Sunday, and trace amounts were observed Monday afternoon. Forecasters say there are additional chances of rain from Thursday to Sunday.
Thirty of the 41 city’s public work areas required various levels of attention after Sunday’s storm, according to Anthony Koslowski, assistant to the city manager. City crews are expected to spend the next two to three weeks cleaning up debris, he said.
While the rain was a welcome surprise for many in town, the sudden downfall did catch some Mohave County motorists off guard. In Havasu a truck parked along Queens Bay at the London Bridge Resort had water surrounding it almost up to its windows. A child was reportedly trapped inside the truck requiring the dispatch of Lake Havasu fire and police.
That wasn’t the only person who needed rescuing from Sunday’s storm. According to a Facebook post from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office the department received a number of calls from people trapped by the rain. These calls included a motorist trapped in a vehicle almost completely submerged in water in Golden Valley, a car that was swept away in a wash, a car stuck in mud and debris and a family of four who were walking but became trapped on a piece of land surrounded on all sides by rushing water.
While no one injuries were reported from Sunday’s rainfalls, the sheriff’s office post expressed how quickly a situation can become deadly and the 911 calls they received “expressed fear and panic for their lives.”
“As most people are well aware of – and particularly during our monsoon season – it is very likely that within a short period of time following heavy amounts of rain, that our roadways either become drainages or have drainages that cross over them,” The Facebook post read. “The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is requesting everyone to tell their families, friends and neighbors (many who are new to the area) how dangerous these waters can become.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.