The Mohave County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena will have a new sign under Kingman’s Anderson Ford dealership, as the local business gains naming rights to the facility under a new county sponsorship deal.
That sponsorship was previously held by Kingman’s Martin Swanty Chrysler dealership, who declined to renew their contract earlier this year. Under the new contract with Anderson Ford, the company will make annual payments toward the Mohave County Fairgrounds’ operations starting at $12,500, and increasing by $2,500 per year - totaling $87,500 for the five-year contract’s duration.
County officials entered into negotiations with Anderson Ford in January, after the business became the only potential sponsors to reply to a November Request for Proposals by the county.
Under the contract, Anderson Ford will erect its own lit sign at the rodeo arena, at the business’ own expense. Also under the contract, the Anderson Ford Kingman logo will appear on all digital and print content for fairgrounds programs, flyers, websites and social media platforms.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the new sponsorship contract with Anderson Ford at the board’s meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.