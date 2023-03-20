The Mohave County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena will have a new sign under Kingman’s Anderson Ford dealership, as the local business gains naming rights to the facility under a new county sponsorship deal.

That sponsorship was previously held by Kingman’s Martin Swanty Chrysler dealership, who declined to renew their contract earlier this year. Under the new contract with Anderson Ford, the company will make annual payments toward the Mohave County Fairgrounds’ operations starting at $12,500, and increasing by $2,500 per year - totaling $87,500 for the five-year contract’s duration.

