It was a night of dusty denim, wide-brimmed hats and bronco-busting competition Friday evening with the opening of the Lake Havasu Stampede rodeo event.
As one of the first major events in Lake Havasu City this spring, the Stampede saw an audience of hundreds in the stands at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds.
The event, which is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will take place throughout this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Lake Havasu Stampede features championship rodeo athletes in seven professional rodeo competitions including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and bull riding.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at HavasuStampede.com.
Admission will cost $15 per adult, with $5 per child ages 3 -15. Tickets will also be available for sale at the gate.
