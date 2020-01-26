Unofficial Current Standings at the 2020 Delbert Days GCPRA Rodeo in Lake Havasu City, after Saturday Performance:
Bareback-
1. Kyle Charley(P) (on Tricky Travis), 81pts
2. Rio Lee 75 pts
3. Jesse Gonzalez (P) 71 pts
Steer Wrestling-
1. McLane Arballo, 4.2
2. Sterling Humphry (P) 4.6
3. Hayden Fullerton, 4.9
4. Clem Zievert & Koty Kamm 5.7
Breakaway-
1. Justine Doka, 2.5
2. Danielle Lowman, 2.6
3. Taniah Nez, 2.9
4. Anna Jorgenson, 3.0
5. Jessi Burdett & Jessi Jane Portenier, 4.3
Saddle Bronc-
1. Quintin McWhorter (P) on High Roller, 81 pts
2. Wade Browwn, 70 pts
No Other Qualified Rides
Open Tie Down-
1. Brian Garr (P), 9.9
2. Monty James, 10.4
3. Chance Hays (P), 11.1
4. Jeff Frizzell & Zane Munoz, 11.2
Incentive Tie Down-
1. Jeff Frizzell, 11.2
2. Pecos Tatum, 11.7
3. Robert Wooten, 14.0
4. Joe Grant, 17.2
Open Barrels-
1. Dedra Warwick, 17.72
2. Tara Seaton, 17.85
3. Carrie Jankee, 17.87
4. Cheyenne Lindsey, 17.92
5. Cabrina Vickers, 18.02
6. Lindzay Doran, 18.04
Incentive Barrels-
1. Rebecca Kenner, 18.42
2. Belle Lockhart, 18.48
3. Anna Jorgenson, 18.52
4. Kaitlyn DiDonato (L), 18.53
5. Fallon Doka, 18.54
Open Team Roping-
1. Armando Flores/Salvador Flores, 6.0
2. Diego Suarez/Nate Singletary, 6.6
3/4. David Page/Samuel Openshaw & Tom Bill Johnson/Barrett Littell, 7.1
5. Jess McNett/Scotty Raines, 7.9
Incentive Team Roping-
1. Diego Suarez/Nate Singletary, 6.6
2/3. David Page/Samuel Openshaw & Tom Bill Johnson/Barrett Littell, 7.1
4. Nate Singletary/Danielle Lowman, 8.1
5. Tyler Whitlow/Chance Shurtz, 9.1
Bull Riding-
1. Brandon McCassie on Jack Knife, 82 pts
No Other Qualified Rides
