Thanks to a single vote, Lisa Roman will serve another term on the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
Roman retained her seat in a squeaker of an election that had challenger Barbara Lumpkins with a one-vote lead until the final votes were tabulated Wednesday. The official total was announced by the Mohave County Elections Office Thursday morning.
The final results showed Sharon Harvey with 11,364 votes, Roman with 9,709 votes, and Lumpkins with 9,708 votes. There were two seats available on the school board.
Arizona State Law requires a recount when most elections have a margin of less than 0.5 percent, but school districts are exempt from that requirement, according to the Mohave County Elections Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.