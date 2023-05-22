Mohave Community College honored Lake Havasu City campus student Adam Romano with this year’s Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award during the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023.
The Hodel Award comes with a $10,000 cash prize that the recipient is free to spend however they wish. Romano said he plans to use the money to help continue his education, and help create a strong foundation for his growing family. Romano is graduating from MCC with an Associate of Arts in Fine Arts, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in museum studies through Arizona State University.
“Being selected as the 2023 Kathy Hodel winner feels absolutely fantastic,” Romano said. “My supportive wife said that she knew I would win but I had my doubts. I was stunned when I realized that I had won, and when I regained my composure I felt humbled, honored and quite happy.”
The late Kathy Hodel was a prominent philanthropist in Havasu, known throughout town as a champion of many causes including the MCC Foundation, Western Arizona Humane Society, the Cancer Association of Havasu, and the K-12 Foundation.
Kathy and her husband Don Hodel presented the inaugural Kathy Hodel Award in 2018, prior to her death later that year.
The award is given each year to a Mohave County resident graduating from MCC with a 3.7 cumulative GPA or higher. The award also requires 30 hours of community service during the 12 months prior to the award, the recipient must be in a leadership role of an MCC group such as a student club, and they also write an essay as part of the application process.
Romano checked all of those boxes and more during his time at MCC.
He graduated with a 4.0 GPA and completed over 100 hours of community service over the past year. Last school year Romano was selected as part of the All Arizona Academic Team, which includes a full-tuition scholarship to any public university in the state. Romano was also a Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar in 2022.
During his time at MCC Romano was involved in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Student Art League, and the Student Activities Council. MCC Public Information Manager Vanessa Espinoza said Romano has also helped to curate art shows both at MCC and elsewhere in Havasu.
Romano is also active in the larger Havasu community as a volunteer and board member of the Lake Havasu Museum of History, and a member of the London Bridge Toast Masters.
“He’s known by so many in and around the MCC community as an empathetic leader, a team builder, and he is not afraid to get in there and do the work when necessary,” said Maria Ayon, Dean of Student and Community Engagement at the Lake Havasu campus. “I’m so proud of Adam as he sees challenges as opportunities to make effective changes for the larger good.”
