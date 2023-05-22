Mohave Community College honored Lake Havasu City campus student Adam Romano with this year’s Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award during the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023.

The Hodel Award comes with a $10,000 cash prize that the recipient is free to spend however they wish. Romano said he plans to use the money to help continue his education, and help create a strong foundation for his growing family. Romano is graduating from MCC with an Associate of Arts in Fine Arts, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in museum studies through Arizona State University.

