Lake Havasu City’s three Rotary clubs are working together on a project as a part of Rotary’s Week of Service.
The London Bridge, Lake Havasu and Sunrise Rotary clubs will install ADA-compliant concrete pads near Ramadas 3 and 4 at Lake Havasu City’s Rotary Park.The pads will allow wheelchair users and other people with mobility issues to more easily access the water, said Becky Goldberg, president of the Lake Havasu Rotary Club. The concrete is being provided at a 50 percent discount by Joe Campbell of Campbell Redi-Mix. Campbell is a member of the London Bridge Rotary Club.
Bricks acknowledging the clubs’ donations will be placed alongside the concrete pad, Goldberg said. The clubs will also provide Lake Havasu City with a Mobi-Mat, a portable beach mat that will improve accessibility at the park, Goldberg said.
Rotary’s Week of Service is April 17-24, but the Havasu project was delayed by a few weeks because the clubs are working with the city and private contractors to complete the work. Goldberg said she expects it will be finished in early May.
Arizona is home to 115 Rotary Club and more than 3,000 Rotary members. Many of the clubs have planned projects in their own communities to acknowledge the Week of Service.
