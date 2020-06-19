Rotary Community Park and London Bridge Beach Park got some TLC this week, courtesy of the Parks and Recreation department.
The basketball court at London Bridge Beach Park was resurfaced, and the backboards and rims were updated. The buoys surrounding the swim areas at both parks got some new hardware, and crews also painted 70 “No Dogs” signs on the concrete throughout Rotary.
The basketball court improvements cost about $25,000, according to Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager.
“London Bridge Beach Basketball Court has a high usage and the court surface was beginning to wear out,” he said. “Both players and staff had identified this and brought it to the departments’ attention. In evaluating the courts, it was determined that the backboards and rims would need to be replaced in the near future as well, so a whole new refurbish was planned.”
Pickleball lines were also added to the court, allowing another public space for enthusiasts to play when the court isn’t in use. The project took about three weeks and started on May 11.
Replacing the swim area hardware at both parks cost about $500, according to Kozlowski. Staff noticed it needed improvements upon inspection, and the project took about a month to complete, starting on April 15.
He said the additional “No Dogs” signs at Rotary, which took about a month to complete, had a price tag of about $300.
“Community members have been asking for more signage in the park reminding people that dogs are not allowed in Rotary Community Park,” Kozlowski said, adding that the city “requests that dog owners enjoy any other park with their dog on a leash, or if they would like them to run free, there are also 3 dog parks in the city.”
