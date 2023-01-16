Balloonfest file phone

Balloons drift down to skim Bridgewater Channel during Balloonfest in 2017.

For more than a decade, the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival has been one of the city’s most popular annual events. But fans of the event may have their expectations deflated this week, as weather officials predict a turbulent next few days for the Lake Havasu City region.

Following heavy clouds and possible showers Monday, skies over Havasu were expected to remain mostly clear this week, with daytime high temperatures of about 59 degrees. And although Havasu is expected to avoid the brunt of winter weather throughout the southwest this week, wind speeds are expected to increase over the next five days.

