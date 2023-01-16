For more than a decade, the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival has been one of the city’s most popular annual events. But fans of the event may have their expectations deflated this week, as weather officials predict a turbulent next few days for the Lake Havasu City region.
Following heavy clouds and possible showers Monday, skies over Havasu were expected to remain mostly clear this week, with daytime high temperatures of about 59 degrees. And although Havasu is expected to avoid the brunt of winter weather throughout the southwest this week, wind speeds are expected to increase over the next five days.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce, a weekend cold weather front will continue to pass through the Havasu region early this week, followed by another on Thursday.
“Gusty wind is expected on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures a bit lower than normal for this time of year,” Pierce said.
Pierce said gusts as high as 25 miles per hour could be expected on Friday, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour to follow on Saturday.
Although areas outside of Lake Havasu City are expected to see more inclement weather throughout the week, wind has often been a hindrance to the city’s annual balloon festival. According to past statements by balloon festival officials, wind speeds higher than eight miles per hour may be enough to ground balloon flights on any given day of the three-day event.
Five years ago, the event was met with its possible “worst-case” scenario, as high winds resulted in canceled flights through all days of the festival.
Much of the Colorado River in Arizona remained under a wind advisory as of Monday, with expected gusts as high as 45 miles per hour from Bullhead City to Lake Mead. Winter storm warnings were also issued for the region, extending from the desert immediately east of Havasu to Kingman, and stretching as far as lower Utah.
