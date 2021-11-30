Every year at Chris Boyd’s home has been filled with Christmas tradition, with hundreds of Christmas lights and displays to dazzle Lake Havasu City residents outside his home. Now that tradition is back, after a slew of misfortune kept him from participating last holiday season.
Boyd, 33, has filled his lawn and adorned his home with lights and decoration to celebrate the holidays for the past two decades. But last Christmas, the holiday season offered a bad end to an already-bad year when Boyd became one of hundreds of Havasu residents to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was the shock of my life,” Boyd said this week. “It started with Covid symptoms. Then blood clots formed in my lungs, and then I got pneumonia … I was laid out for four months.”
While Boyd’s family undertook his annual Christmas tradition last year, one illness after another left Boyd virtually debilitated through the first several months of 2021.
But now, Boyd is eager to return to his decorations, and to see the reaction of his friends, neighbors and sightseers as his display returns this year. Those lights and decorations were turned on Sunday evening, and Boyd says they will stay on throughout December.
“I enjoy the smiles on people’s faces, and seeing the little kids happy about it,” Boyd said. “I keep saying that every year it’s going to get bigger and bigger. I’ve probably spent about $600 on new lights, and adding to the display.”
According to Boyd, several hundred sightseers are known to drive past his home to view his decorations during any given year, and he expects this year to be no different.
Those decorations can be seen at 2773 Inverness Drive, with Christmas lights aglow from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.