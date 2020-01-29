Unwanted household goods and other gently used items are wanted for a rummage sale being organized by the Band Boosters at Lake Havasu High School.
The sale is Feb. 9, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., at the school’s parking lot, 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd.
Donated items will be accepted Feb. 6, 3-6 p.m., at the band room near the school’s main driveway.
For details, call Barbara at 928-486-5164.
