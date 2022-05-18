Hundreds of motorcyclists cut through Mohave County on I-40 on Wednesday during the first day of a cross country road trip from Ontario, California to Washington, D.C.
The 33rd Annual Run for the Wall is a national event with four different routes starting in different areas of the country, but the final destination is the same for everyone – the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The group’s central route followed a similar path as in years past along I-40 through California and partway through Arizona on day one with stops in Barstow, Ludlow and Needles in California before crossing the border into Arizona and refueling in Kingman. The Run for the Wall planned to end the day in Williams with a parade as they came into town.
Historically the Run for the Wall has stopped for gas at the truck stops at State Route 95 and I-40 before heading to Yucca for lunch, but this year the motorcyclists cruised right on through to Kingman.
According to the group’s mission statement, Run for the Wall aims to promote healing among all veterans and their families, call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action, to honor the memory of those Killed in Action, and to support U.S. military personnel all over the world.
According to the group’s itinerary, the central route of the run plans to travel from Williams to Gallup, New Mexico today and is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. on May 27 with a couple activities planned on Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
