Run For The Wall stops in Needles

NEEDLES — The City of Needles welcomed a group of motorcyclists at Santa Fe Park on Wednesday, May 17 for the 33rd annual Run For The Wall.
Several local businesses and a number of individuals welcomed the group of motorcyclists who passed through, treating them with cold water, food, Powerade, local entertainment and gratitude for their service.
“Welcome to Needles, your first stop destination across this great country of ours. We’re glad you’re here,” said Mayor Janet Jernigan.
Needles Unified School District students made fliers and posters in addition to writing letters to the veterans; the Needles High School culinary class baked fresh cookies for the veterans a few days before the event.
Volunteers from the 19th Hole and Military Moms helped serve to-go food containers to the RFTW riders inside El Garces.
The Veterans In Motion band provided musical entertainment under the porch of El Garces.
A cooling station was set up in the center of the park, and first responders were on site for those stressed by the heat.
Mark Orr, Chamber of Commerce President, gave the introductions and thanked those who helped to make the event a success.
All in attendance stood in respect and appreciation — some standing at attention in salute — as Cheree Souter with Set Free Church sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem and later “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.
VFW Post 404 Honor Guard presented the gun salute, immediately followed by Taps in memory of the fallen.
Jernigan presented a proclamation declaring May 17 Run For The Wall Day in Needles and calling for awareness of the issues raised by the group’s mission, urging the citizens of the community to join in the celebration to honor prisoners of war, those missing and killed in action, to promote healing among our Vietnam vets and riding for those who can’t.
Run For The Wall is a cross-country motorcycle group primarily consisting of veterans, she said.
“The first Run For The Wall ride started in 1989 with only 115 bikers leaving San Diego,” Jernigan said. “Most turned back, but 15 made it all the way to Washington DC.”
The Run For The Wall motorcycle group started with one route and primarily focused on Vietnam veterans but has grown to include The Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles, Illinois that commemorates the servicemen and women who gave their lives in any of the Middle East conflicts since 1967.
The current Run For The Wall motorcycle group now has four routes and one mission from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., Jernigan said, “with over 1,100 riders this year, raising awareness and honoring all veterans.”
Each route culminates with a visit to the Vietnam Memorial Wall and proceeds to participate in the Rolling Thunder POW/MIA Awareness Parade.
“And this year is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration,” and the 34th year the Run For The Wall motorcycle group has been riding for those who can’t,” Jernigan said.
Central Route Coordinator Paul Marshall presented plaques to the Needles Chamber of Commerce and BNSF Railway for their “support year after year.”
Orr accepted the plaque on behalf of BNSF.
Pastor Martin Souter of Set Free Church welcomed the safe arrival of the RFTW participants.
“I believe that the Lord’s going to bless your trip, and I’m going to pray that that happens for the lives that were given so that we can stand here today, it’s just mind boggling,” he said. “... So Lord, I ask you humbly to be with these men who are wise, that don’t follow fools but follow the wisdom of freedom. I pray that you protect them, keep them safe on this trip. Let them have the time of their life knowing that what they’ve done has protected our country and that we show respect for those that have lost their lives and who are lost …,”
The run began in Ontario, Calif., the same morning, splitting into two routes. The central route stopped for lunch in Needles and for the night in Williams, Arizona. It will merge again with the southern route on May 26 on the way into Washington, D.C.
The Central Route runs through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.
The Midway Route runs through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.
The Southern Route runs through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.
After arriving in Washington, D.C. and visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall), a fourth route is offered — the “Sandbox Route” that goes “Wall to Wall” from D.C. to the Middle East Conflicts Wall.
On May 27, following their Mission Accomplished plaque presentation at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, RFTW riders can travel to Arlington National Cemetery on their own to participate in the Flower Ceremony.
