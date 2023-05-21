Run For The Wall stops in Needles

Volunteers with the Run For The Wall staging crew helped direct incoming motorcycle riders to their platoons.

 Jeni Henderson/River City Newspapers

NEEDLES — The City of Needles welcomed a group of motorcyclists at Santa Fe Park on Wednesday, May 17 for the 33rd annual Run For The Wall.

Several local businesses and a number of individuals welcomed the group of motorcyclists who passed through, treating them with cold water, food, Powerade, local entertainment and gratitude for their service.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.