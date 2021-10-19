A yearly tradition beloved by car enthusiasts is returning to action this week after being pushed off the calendar by the pandemic in 2020.
The 43rd Annual Relics & Rods Run to the Sun is set for Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bridgewater Links golf course at the London Bridge Resort.
The event is hailed as one of the largest car shows in the Southwest, with 2019’s show bringing in more than 800 vehicles from across the nation. Run to the Sun features classic cars and trucks, as well as American muscle cars, and vendors for attendees to browse.
While the main event will be held Friday and Saturday, Sunday will also feature a parade down Main Street starting at 9:30 a.m. from Birch Square to Capri Boulevard.
The Relics & Rods Car Club was formed in 1975 by nine Havasu residents who had a passion for old cars. They would meet at various locations around town, like Kings Clipper Barber Shop, Wings Best Western Motel and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
Three years into it, they decided to hold a car show in the spring at the London Bridge Shopping Center plaza. That first show was dubbed the Camp-O-Rama and featured 28 classic vehicles.
Eventually, the show shifted to an October date and was renamed Run to the Sun. The event had swelled in size, with up to 1,000 vehicles in attendance. According to GoLakeHavasu, the show has been expanded to include 1972 and older cars and trucks.
All event proceeds benefit local charities throughout Lake Havasu City. Two-day passes to the Show & Shine events are $10 each. Saturday’s Ladies Fashion Show costs $5 with a wristband and $15 without a wristband.
