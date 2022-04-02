The Havasu Half Marathon and 5K kicked off early Saturday morning taking place right on the London Bridge Beach. The event benefits the Havasu Community Health Foundation and is hosted by their partner, the Havasu Healthy Striders.
A portion of the proceeds from the race supports the organization’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Group as well as the Student Assistance Program.
Spectators sprawled out along the course, spreading encouragement and cheers to the runners and walkers passing by.
Participants traveled across and under the famous London Bridge before heading back to their end point at the beach.
The day was split between two races with the half marathon starting shortly after 6am and the 5K happening before 9:30am.
Runners and walkers made their way around the scenic trail by the London Bridge Resort. Volunteers sporting their bright blue vests lined the trail directing racers throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Age groups for each race ranged from 1-14 years old up to 75-79 years old. Racers as young as seven joined in on race day. The event also welcomed strollers accompanied by runners.
Elizabeth Rose, an 11-year-old runner from Saint George, Utah, finished first in her 1-14 age group for the half marathon and the 5K with times of 2:05:08 and 28:00, respectfully.
Jamie Henson, 17, and Alexander Gallegos, 16, both from Lake Havasu City, shared the first place title for the 5K with a course time of 18:42.
Dennis Bronson, a 77-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, received the first place gold medal for his 75-79 age group for the 5K with a finish time of 1:03:09.
Race day ended midday with an awards ceremony followed by drawings for several raffle prizes. A beer garden was also open for post-race drinks and recuperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.