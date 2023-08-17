Arizona State Parks and Trails held one of their board meetings in Lake Havasu City on Thursday, Aug. 17. Community members from Bullhead City, Kingman and Parker were also present.
The meeting came after the board spent the previous day exploring the Lake Havasu state parks with Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
“During our exploration yesterday, you may have seen the Arizona side of the lake developed with park amenities, restrooms, shoreline access and the like,” Sheehy said. “Compare that over to the California side where there are no improvements. This stark difference is explained by what can happen with partnerships and collaborations in a region.”
Sheehy spoke about how grants from Arizona State Parks and Tails have benefited the Lake Havasu City community. This includes a SLIF (State Lake Improvement Fund) grant to improve the free boat launch facility at Site 6.
“For 2024, we applied for a grant to renovate the fishing pier at Site 6 as well,” Sheehy said.
The first agenda item was to designate White Stallion Ranch and Elkhorn Ranch in Tuscan to be included in the Arizona Dude Ranch Heritage Program. This is a program that encourages tourism and revenue from successful ranches that are historical and successful. There are currently six ranches that have been approved so far.
The decision to approve White Stallion Ranch and Elkhorn Ranch passed unanimously.
Then, the board heard from city officials from Bullhead City, Kingman and Parker about recent grants they have received and future grants they are applying for.
“We’ve received multiple awards which have transformed our community,” said Edigar Kajirwa, Bullhead City assistant city manager.
Kajirwa highlighted a splash pad that was recently funded by a grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails. He said that the community has expressed their happiness with the splash pad and that it has become quite popular.
Bullhead City also received grants to purchase boats for the fire department and police department. This is one of their recent efforts to ensure water safety.
“Our goal for Bullhead City is to actually have a Summer where we don’t have any fatalities on the river and that’s a tough goal to take in hand especially when you consider the amount of individuals on the river,” Kajirwa said.
Bullhead City is currently applying for a grant to improve a fishing pier that has been there for over 25 years. The money would go towards fixing up the pier so that it is safe for the community and ADA compliant.
Mat Golder, assistant parks superintendent for Kingman, also highlighted successes that were a product of grants awarded by Arizona State Parks and Trails. The most popular being the White Cliffs Trail System.
“Roughly 8,000 used [it] in the past 12 months and with multiple access points and word starting to get out, we’re expecting to see an increase,” Golder said.
Kingman is also currently applying for a LWCF (Land and Water Conservation Fund) to improve the Lewis Kingman Park on Route 66.
“It gets a lot of use, but this park is old,” Golder said. “Time has taken its toll on it, and it is definitely something that updating amenities and infrastructure would greatly benefit not just the park, but the community and travelers in Kingman.”
Lastly, Steve Ziegler, public works director for Parker, spoke about the recent grants they have been awarded.
In 2021, they received a $56,000 grant to renovate a park along Highway 95. The equipment was 25 years old but has now been renovated with all new playground equipment that is already being used by many Parker residents and travelers.
Additionally, Parker received the very competitive Heritage Fund-Historic Preservation grant to restore an old jailhouse. The jailhouse was built in 1914 and is the oldest historical building in La Paz and Yuma County.
They will be replacing the roof, doors and windows as well as cleaning up the interior which includes three feet of pigeon feces, according to Ziegler.
Parker is also applying for a grant to install artificial turf at the Aaron Hill Field in an attempt to improve water conservation.
“On an annual basis we use 1.6 million gallons of water to water this field,” Ziegler said. “We’re trying to be good stewards of the water.”
Overall, Arizona State Parks and Trail awarded 94 grants to Arizona communities in 2022 equaling over 20 million dollars in grant money.
Dale Larsen, Arizona State Parks and Trails board chair, concluded the meeting by emphasizing the board’s dedication to serving rural Arizona communities and funding projects important for those communities to thrive.
