KINGMAN– Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) is co-sponsoring a bill that proposes limiting regulations for physician assistants and to help boost health care throughout rural Arizona.
The bill drafted by Rep. Selena Bliss (R- District 1) and co-sponsored by Gillette and Sen. Eva Burch (D- 9) would help communities facing doctor shortages to have PAs provide basic care without a supervising physician. The bill would require PAs to have 6,000 hours of clinical practice in the field they’ve been educated in order to operate without a supervising physician or open their own practice.
“It takes regulation and burden off of the supervising physician,” Gillette said.
Gillette said the bill aims to lighten the workload on physicians and give PAs the opportunity to open their own businesses if desired. Throughout District 30, Gillette said there’s a healthcare worker shortage and this bill could benefit patients throughout Arizona, but also those patients who have to drive hours to the nearest practice or wait months for an appointment.
“We have a shortage of family practices,” Gillette said. “And we have a shortage of home health care providers, so this will open the door for any of the PAs that would like to open up their own business and treat people in primary or family health or home health care.”
According to the bill, PAs would have certain restrictions including performing surgery or prescribing certain medications. Gillette said since physician assistants go through school, and training and work alongside physicians, they should be able to open their own practice and work under less regulation in order to provide necessary health care.
“They (PAs) should be on an equal playing field. They’ll never get equal money, but they’re asking for equal money. They’re asking for the opportunity to do it without a supervising physician,” Gillette said.
Gillette said for rural towns such as Meadview and Colorado City, PAs could provide their community with basic medical needs without long travel time or reporting to a supervising physician that is hours away.
“They’re treating the everyday aches, pains, and sniffles and flus and giving flu shots and that kind of basic care,” Gillette said.
