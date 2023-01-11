Calling All Patriots event

House of Representatives District 5 candidate John Gillette speaks at the 'Calling All Patriots' event at the Rods and Relic Hall inside the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center on Saturday.  

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

KINGMAN– Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) is co-sponsoring a bill that proposes limiting regulations for physician assistants and to help boost health care throughout rural Arizona.

The bill drafted by Rep. Selena Bliss (R- District 1) and co-sponsored by Gillette and Sen. Eva Burch (D- 9) would help communities facing doctor shortages to have PAs provide basic care without a supervising physician. The bill would require PAs to have 6,000 hours of clinical practice in the field they’ve been educated in order to operate without a supervising physician or open their own practice.

