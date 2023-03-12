Rural healthcare bill goes to the Senate

State Rep. John Gillette

PHOENIX – House Bill 2043, which would allow certain physician assistants to practice with a collaborating physical without supervision, passed through the House and is on its way to the Senate.

Sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R-District 1) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) the bill would let Arizona physician assistants (PAs) with at least 8,000 hours of clinical practice (certified by the Arizona Regulatory Board of Physician Assistants) in the past five operate without a supervision agreement.

