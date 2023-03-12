Rural healthcare bill goes to the Senate

PHOENIX – House Bill 2043, which would allow certain physician assistants to practice with a collaborating physical without supervision, passed through the House and is on its way to the Senate.
Sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R-District 1) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) the bill would let Arizona physician assistants (PAs) with at least 8,000 hours of clinical practice (certified by the Arizona Regulatory Board of Physician Assistants) in the past five operate without a supervision agreement.
The bill’s crafters say it will help address healthcare worker shortages, particularly in rural Arizona. A previous draft proposed 6,000 hours of clinical practice.
PAs would be required to also be in good standing and complete an accredited PA program.
Gillette previously told the Miner the bill could lighten the workload on physicians and give PAs more freedom to provide basic care to their communities. While PAs would not have to have a supervision agreement, they would still be required to collaborate with physicians to provide appropriate care for their patients.
There’s a healthcare worker shortage throughout the county, particularly in Western Arizona.
Some patients in rural Arizona have to drive hours to the nearest practice or wait months for an appointment. Over the past several months, the Havasu Regional Medical Center has temporarily closed departments due to worker shortages.
According to the bill’s language, PAs would have certain restrictions such as performing surgery or prescribing certain medications. However, they could provide basic medical care. Gillette said since physician assistants go through school and training, and work alongside physicians, they should be able to work under less regulation in order to provide necessary health care.
“We have a shortage of family practices,” Gillette previously said. “And we have a shortage of home health care providers, so this will open the door for any of the PAs that would like to open up their own business and treat people in primary or family health or home health care.”
