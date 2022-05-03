A Sacramento man was arrested Saturday in Needles on charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment complex in Needles that evening, after witnesses reported that 49-year-old Michael Prindle grabbed a child’s leg while swimming at the business’ swimming pool.
According to detectives in the case, there is no relation between Prindle and the victim. The victim reported the incident to her parents, who contacted authorities. Deputies arrested Prindle at the scene, and later allegedly learned that he was also wanted out of Sacramento in reference to violation of parole in a previous felony case.
Under California law, the charge of annoying or molesting a child comprises any verbal or physical interaction with a child that would cause distress, irritation, offense or injury. The conduct of the accused must be motivated by an unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in the child.
Prindle was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s High Desert Detention Center, where he remained as of this week without bond.
According to sheriff’s officials, the case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.