On Friday and Saturday, the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo returns to Havasu for its 17th year. Bull riding, bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing – rodeo fans will see all of their favorite events as professional cowboys and girls compete for points and prizes.
Extreme Bronc and the Sassy Girl Drill Team will provide halftime entertainment, said lead organizer Mark Cowper. The two-day event typically attracts up to 10,000 people each day.
“It’s hard to estimate because kids get in free,” he said. “The arena seats 6,000, but I don’t really know how many kids attend.”
He’s referring to attendance at Little Delbert Days, a feature adjacent to the rodeo that is geared to kids. With 35 activities, youngsters can have hours of fun at the petting zoo, ride a mechanical bull, go zip lining, scale a climbing wall, do the tractor races or bungee jump. Note to parents: Skip the good clothes and dress the kids in play clothes and shoes. Climbing the huge pile of dirt is a perennial favorite but always results in a happy but very dirty kid.
The 5,000 square-foot “blue building” houses interactive exhibits and displays. But the most exciting pint-sized entertainment is in the rodeo arena when kids ride sheep or calves. Register for it at 10 a.m. both days at the end of the blacktop. The fee is $10 per child; bring a protective mouthpiece. Sheep riding is for 3 to 6-year-olds under 50 pounds. Calf riding is for kids under 60 pounds; steer riding is for those under 80 pounds. The kids ride at 11 a.m.
Guests who frequently attend the rodeo will notice a new set of bleachers at the arena’s east end. Those taking comfort breaks will appreciate new restrooms nearby.
