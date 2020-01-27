Paying for additional school security measures will be part of the school district’s February budget discussions for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. One new expense would equip all interior doors in all district schools with deployable emergency locks to be used during lockdown situations.
At the request of board member John Masden, the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District reviewed several examples of the devices at its Feb. 21 meeting. Masden pointed out that the supplemental locks will vary in style because the facilities’ interior doors also vary. Some doors swing into a room, others swing out and still others have different mechanisms. The lock choices must also satisfy ADA requirements and be code compliant.
As for function, Masden said the devices must be easily deployed in seconds.
“These are secondary locks, not a barricade. But it prevents a door from being kicked in,” he said.
There was a short debate on how to pay for the devices. Masden suggested that the community might contribute to the costs through fundraisers for the project. Board member Nichole Cohen objected.
“This is something the district should do...we should pay for it. It’s a fundamental function of what we do,” Cohen said.
Masden countered that he felt local residents would be more than willing to help pay for devices that protect classrooms from intruders.
Ultimately, the board passed a motion to allocate $103,000 in the upcoming budget to equip all classroom and office doors with the devices.
“It’s another layer of security we’re putting in,” Masden said later, noting that the installation process could begin as early as July.
